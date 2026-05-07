What could your rent actually buy you?

Expat Mortgages takes a practical look at renting vs buying in the Dutch housing market. If you live in the Netherlands and rent, you have probably done the math in your head on the way home. Twelve hundred, fifteen hundred, two thousand euros a month, gone. Year after year. None of it is coming back. Meanwhile, a colleague who bought an apartment in 2018 talks about their mortgage payment like a utility bill: small, manageable, increasingly trivial as their salary grows and the loan stays the same. The Dutch saying “huren is geld weggooien” (renting is throwing money away) is not entirely true, but it is not entirely false either. The Dutch tax and mortgage system genuinely makes buying more attractive than it is in most countries. Try the rent-to-mortgage calculator to see what your current rent could translate to in buying power.

The number that matters: Net monthly cost Your rent is a single, simple figure. Your mortgage payment looks similar, but the real cost is something else entirely. The difference comes down to hypotheekrenteaftrek, the mortgage-interest deduction. When you take an annuity or a linear mortgage on your primary residence, the interest portion of your monthly payment is deductible against your taxable income in Box 1. For someone in the standard 36,97% bracket, roughly 37 cents of every euro of mortgage interest comes back to you. In the early years, around 60% of each monthly payment is interest, so a substantial fraction is being subsidised by the tax authority. A gross monthly payment of €1.800 might cost you closer to €1.400 net in the first year. That gap is what the calculator uses to translate your rent into buying power. What rent translates to as a mortgage Here is the rough rule of thumb: if you currently pay €1.500 a month in rent, your average net cost across the life of the loan corresponds to a gross mortgage payment of around €1.750 to €1.800. At a 4,2% interest rate over 30 years, that translates to a mortgage of roughly €350.000 to €370.000. Then add your savings on top, and you will need savings, because kosten koper (transfer tax, notary, advisor) typically eats up about 3 to 5% of the purchase price. Someone paying €1.500 in rent has enough monthly cash flow to support a substantial property. The Dutch system tilts the playing field toward the mortgage side.

Don’t get too enthusiastic too soon: What the bank actually thinks Here is where reality interrupts the math. A bank lending you several hundred thousand euros for 30 years takes a much harder look at your income than a landlord, and it is the bank’s view, not your rent history, that determines what you can actually borrow. You might be paying €2.000 a month in rent today, comfortably, and on time. The calculator might suggest that translates to a mortgage of well over €500.000. But the bank will not care that you have been paying that rent for years. They look at gross household income and apply a multiplier, currently around four to five times annual income, derived from Nibud norms. Someone earning €60.000 might be approved for around €270.000. Two earners pushing €120.000 combined might reach €540.000. Importantly, this borrowing capacity does not really vary from one lender to another. The maximum is set by Dutch authorities through the Nibud norms, and all banks apply broadly the same formula. Shopping around will get you a better interest rate, but it will not get you a meaningfully bigger loan than the rules allow. For median earners in expensive rental markets like Amsterdam or Utrecht, the gap between what you pay in rent and what the bank will lend can be uncomfortable, and it is the most common surprise first-time buyers run into.