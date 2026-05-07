What could your rent actually buy you?
Expat Mortgages takes a practical look at renting vs buying in the Dutch housing market.
If you live in the Netherlands and rent, you have probably done the math in your head on the way home. Twelve hundred, fifteen hundred, two thousand euros a month, gone. Year after year. None of it is coming back. Meanwhile, a colleague who bought an apartment in 2018 talks about their mortgage payment like a utility bill: small, manageable, increasingly trivial as their salary grows and the loan stays the same.
The Dutch saying “huren is geld weggooien” (renting is throwing money away) is not entirely true, but it is not entirely false either. The Dutch tax and mortgage system genuinely makes buying more attractive than it is in most countries.
Try the rent-to-mortgage calculator to see what your current rent could translate to in buying power.
The number that matters: Net monthly cost
Your rent is a single, simple figure. Your mortgage payment looks similar, but the real cost is something else entirely. The difference comes down to hypotheekrenteaftrek, the mortgage-interest deduction.
When you take an annuity or a linear mortgage on your primary residence, the interest portion of your monthly payment is deductible against your taxable income in Box 1. For someone in the standard 36,97% bracket, roughly 37 cents of every euro of mortgage interest comes back to you. In the early years, around 60% of each monthly payment is interest, so a substantial fraction is being subsidised by the tax authority. A gross monthly payment of €1.800 might cost you closer to €1.400 net in the first year. That gap is what the calculator uses to translate your rent into buying power.
What rent translates to as a mortgage
Here is the rough rule of thumb: if you currently pay €1.500 a month in rent, your average net cost across the life of the loan corresponds to a gross mortgage payment of around €1.750 to €1.800. At a 4,2% interest rate over 30 years, that translates to a mortgage of roughly €350.000 to €370.000. Then add your savings on top, and you will need savings, because kosten koper (transfer tax, notary, advisor) typically eats up about 3 to 5% of the purchase price.
Someone paying €1.500 in rent has enough monthly cash flow to support a substantial property. The Dutch system tilts the playing field toward the mortgage side.
Don’t get too enthusiastic too soon: What the bank actually thinks
Here is where reality interrupts the math. A bank lending you several hundred thousand euros for 30 years takes a much harder look at your income than a landlord, and it is the bank’s view, not your rent history, that determines what you can actually borrow.
You might be paying €2.000 a month in rent today, comfortably, and on time. The calculator might suggest that translates to a mortgage of well over €500.000. But the bank will not care that you have been paying that rent for years. They look at gross household income and apply a multiplier, currently around four to five times annual income, derived from Nibud norms. Someone earning €60.000 might be approved for around €270.000. Two earners pushing €120.000 combined might reach €540.000.
Importantly, this borrowing capacity does not really vary from one lender to another. The maximum is set by Dutch authorities through the Nibud norms, and all banks apply broadly the same formula. Shopping around will get you a better interest rate, but it will not get you a meaningfully bigger loan than the rules allow.
For median earners in expensive rental markets like Amsterdam or Utrecht, the gap between what you pay in rent and what the bank will lend can be uncomfortable, and it is the most common surprise first-time buyers run into.
Do not get attached to the rent-translation number until you have checked your situation with an advisor. The math is encouraging, but the bank has the final word.
When does buying actually beat renting?
Most people do not stay in one home for thirty years (the standard mortgage term), so the more useful question is when buying starts to pay off. The answer in the Dutch market, for most buyers, lies between year three and year five.
Buying involves real upfront costs: kosten koper of around 3 to 5% of the purchase price, plus your down payment. On a €400.000 home, that is €12.000 to €20.000 of transaction costs that effectively disappear at closing. In the first year or two, you are recovering those costs through equity build-up and the tax deduction. By year three, the picture flips. By year five, you are meaningfully ahead of a renter who has paid the same monthly amount but has nothing to show for it.
A reasonable framework for thinking about it
If you are deciding whether to buy, the question is not really “Is buying cheaper than renting?” The honest answer is: it depends on where you live, how long you stay, and what happens to interest rates and house prices. The question is whether the structural advantages of the Dutch system (the interest deduction, the equity build-up, the protection against rent increases) outweigh the friction of transaction costs, maintenance, and the risk of being locked into a single property.
For most people who plan to stay in one place for at least three to five years, who can afford the entry costs, and who qualify for a mortgage that comfortably fits their income, the answer in the current Dutch market tends toward yes. For people who genuinely do not know where they will be living in three years – those with mobile careers, uncertain partnerships, or any reason to suspect another move is coming – the answer is closer to no. Renting is not throwing money away. It is buying flexibility, and flexibility has real value in a country where transaction costs make short-term ownership expensive.
Talk to an advisor
The calculator gives you a rough rent-to-mortgage translation so you can see where you stand before you take the next step. For a precise calculation that accounts for your income, current rates, NHG eligibility, the energy label of any property, and your tax situation as an expat or resident, the next step is to talk to an advisor.
Reach out to Expat Mortgages, and one of their advisors will run the numbers for your situation. The rough version takes 30 seconds; the real version is what gets you to a signed offer.