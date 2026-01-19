Average Dutch rent costs over 1.800 euros as affordable housing dwindles

Research by housing platforms Pararius and Huurwoningen.nl have revealed that the private rental market in the Netherlands is still tight as the number of affordable homes declines. The average monthly rent rose above 1.800 euros.

Fewer rental homes available in the Netherlands

In the fourth quarter of 2025, 14.698 homes were available in the private rental sector, while 15.188 were taken off the rental market. This means that the Dutch rental housing supply saw a further decrease.

"As long as more properties are being rented than are being created, this is bad news for home seekers,” Pararius director Jasper de Groot said in the report. “What does become available is often too expensive and quickly disappears from the market. The market is effectively becoming increasingly locked up."

Not only are there fewer homes available to rent in the Netherlands, but the number of affordable rental houses is also decreasing. Properties with a monthly rent below 1.500 euros only made up 26 percent of the available homes, while this category received 40 percent of all rental applications - this shows that demand is significantly higher than the supply.