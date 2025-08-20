Amsterdam sees 27 percent drop in student housing supply
Anyone planning to stay in the Dutch capital while studying in the Netherlands will face not only high rents but significant supply shortages as well. The availability of student housing in Amsterdam has dropped by almost 27 percent, with sharp declines measured in other Dutch cities as well.
Sharp drop in student housing supply in the Netherlands
In April, May and June of 2025, when most students are searching for accommodation before the start of the academic year, there were 2 percent fewer student rooms available across the Netherlands compared to the same period last year. While this may not seem significant, when you take a look at individual cities, there are large shortages.
Several Dutch cities saw sharp drops in student housing supply, reports Het Parool based on figures from Kamernet. The number of student rooms dropped by 27 percent in Amsterdam, 33 percent in Haarlem and 23 percent in Breda. On the other hand, there are some exceptions to the trend; in Wageningen, Maastricht and Tilburg, the supply grew by more than 20 percent.
Amsterdam remains most expensive Dutch city for students
The average student room on Kamernet cost 601 euros per month in the second quarter of 2025 - almost identical to the 598 euros measured in the same period last year. Compared to the first three months of this year, student housing rents actually decreased from 683 euros.
However, students in some cities are paying a lot more than others. Unsurprisingly, Amsterdam students pay the most at around 945 euros per month - 5 percent more than a year ago. Nijmegen has also seen a spike in rent costs for student housing, rising by 24 percent since last year to 635 euros per month.
Affordable Rent Act creates challenges as Dutch housing shortage continues
"Students urgently need more access to affordable housing. This is a concern shared across the sector," said Kamernet board member Jim Bijwaard. "We are closely monitoring market developments, such as the implementation of the Affordable Rent Act. So far, we've seen that implementing the law has been complex and that housing supply continues to decline."
The Affordable Rent Act has been in place since June 1, 2024, and is meant to regulate rent prices in the middle and social housing sectors. As the new regulations affect landlords, many have been selling their rental properties into the owner-occupied market, which in turn worsens the shortage for student housing, as well as on the rental market.