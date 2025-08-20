Amsterdam sees 27 percent drop in student housing supply

Anyone planning to stay in the Dutch capital while studying in the Netherlands will face not only high rents but significant supply shortages as well. The availability of student housing in Amsterdam has dropped by almost 27 percent, with sharp declines measured in other Dutch cities as well.

Sharp drop in student housing supply in the Netherlands

In April, May and June of 2025, when most students are searching for accommodation before the start of the academic year, there were 2 percent fewer student rooms available across the Netherlands compared to the same period last year. While this may not seem significant, when you take a look at individual cities, there are large shortages.

Several Dutch cities saw sharp drops in student housing supply, reports Het Parool based on figures from Kamernet. The number of student rooms dropped by 27 percent in Amsterdam, 33 percent in Haarlem and 23 percent in Breda. On the other hand, there are some exceptions to the trend; in Wageningen, Maastricht and Tilburg, the supply grew by more than 20 percent.

Amsterdam remains most expensive Dutch city for students

The average student room on Kamernet cost 601 euros per month in the second quarter of 2025 - almost identical to the 598 euros measured in the same period last year. Compared to the first three months of this year, student housing rents actually decreased from 683 euros.