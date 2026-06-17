Utrecht property values now higher than in North Holland for first time

Utrecht has overtaken North Holland as the Dutch province with the highest property values for the first time. Overall, the average WOZ value of a home in the Netherlands is more than 10 percent higher than it was a year ago.

Average WOZ value in the Netherlands rises

A report by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has revealed that the average WOZ value for a Dutch home is now 439.000 euros. This is 10,3 percent higher than a year earlier.

The WOZ value is the market value of a home in the Netherlands, determined by municipalities. This value is used to calculate various taxes and levies, such as property tax (OZB), waterboard tax and income tax if the home is being rented out.

Property values for 2026 are rising faster than in the previous two years. In 2025, the average WOZ value rose by 5,3 percent and in 2024, just 2,7 percent. According to the CBS report, changes in the housing market, such as the construction of new houses or demolitions, can affect the average value of homes in a municipality.