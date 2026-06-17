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Utrecht property values now higher than in North Holland for first time

Utrecht property values now higher than in North Holland for first time

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By Simone Jacobs

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Utrecht has overtaken North Holland as the Dutch province with the highest property values for the first time. Overall, the average WOZ value of a home in the Netherlands is more than 10 percent higher than it was a year ago.

Average WOZ value in the Netherlands rises

A report by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has revealed that the average WOZ value for a Dutch home is now 439.000 euros. This is 10,3 percent higher than a year earlier.

The WOZ value is the market value of a home in the Netherlands, determined by municipalities. This value is used to calculate various taxes and levies, such as property tax (OZB), waterboard tax and income tax if the home is being rented out. 

Property values for 2026 are rising faster than in the previous two years. In 2025, the average WOZ value rose by 5,3 percent and in 2024, just 2,7 percent. According to the CBS report, changes in the housing market, such as the construction of new houses or demolitions, can affect the average value of homes in a municipality. 

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Property values highest in province of Utrecht

For the first time, Utrecht trumped North Holland as the province with the highest WOZ values. The average value of a home in Utrecht rose to 534.000 euros, slightly higher than the 526.000 euros in North Holland.

The lowest WOZ values were measured in the municipality of Pekela, where the average home is worth 254.000 euros. However, it also saw the largest increase of 19,2 percent. On the other side of the country, Laren and Bloemendaal had the highest municipal property values, at 993.000 euros and 988.000 euros respectively. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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