500.000 Dutch households in energy poverty as prices increase

Over half a million households in the Netherlands live in energy poverty. In 2025, these households were short more than 600 euros for their energy bills, an increase from the previous year due to rising prices.

Low incomes and high energy bills affect Dutch households

Energy poverty means a household cannot afford adequate levels of energy use, leaving them unable to satisfy their basic needs, such as heating, cooling, lighting and cooking. Low incomes, high energy bills and poorly insulated homes contribute to energy poverty.

Based on figures from TNO and Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 503.000 households faced energy poverty in 2025 - 6 percent of all Dutch households. While this number stayed the same as in 2024, the shortfall households faced to escape energy poverty grew.

In 2024, low-income households with high energy costs were short an average of 577 euros. This increased to 624 euros a year later. According to CBS, 256 million euros would have been required to lift these households out of energy poverty.