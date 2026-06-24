Fewer fathers in the Netherlands use full parental leave, says new study

New research has revealed that fewer fathers in the Netherlands are using all their parental leave than previously thought. Only six in 10 partners use the parental leave scheme.

Dutch parental leave used less often than expected

In the Netherlands, new fathers and partners of women who have given birth can take up to one week of fully paid parental leave, followed by five additional weeks with 70 percent of their salary. Previous studies determined that between 74 and 84 percent of partners used the additional parental leave, but it has now been revealed that this figure is actually lower.

Only 60 percent of fathers use all their parental leave, according to research by the economics journal ESB. In particular, new parents in the lowest and highest income groups make use of supplementary parental leave less often.

Researchers believe this is the case for low-income families because the loss of 30 percent of a salary has a large impact on the household. On the other hand, top income earners will also lose out on a large chunk of their salaries with supplementary parental leave, as they are only entitled to a maximum of around 210 euros per day (based on 70 percent of a capped salary of 55.000 euros).