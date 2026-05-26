Minimum wage rise will see Dutch workers earn up to 31 euros extra per month

The minimum wage in the Netherlands is set to rise again in July 2026. These workers can expect to see up to 31 euros extra in their bank accounts per month.

Minimum wage increase July 2026

Twice a year, the government raises the minimum wage in the Netherlands, on January 1 and July 1. While some increases have actually seen low-income earners get less money out, this round will see workers receiving more.

From July 1, 2026, the Dutch minimum wage for workers aged 21 and over will increase from 14,71 euros to 14,99 euros per hour. According to payroll service Youforce, this means that residents who work 40 hours a week will receive an extra 28,80 euros in their bank accounts each month for a total of 2.378,84 euros - an increase of 1,23 percent.