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Minimum wage rise will see Dutch workers earn up to 31 euros extra per month

Minimum wage rise will see Dutch workers earn up to 31 euros extra per month

Wolf-photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The minimum wage in the Netherlands is set to rise again in July 2026. These workers can expect to see up to 31 euros extra in their bank accounts per month.

Minimum wage increase July 2026

Twice a year, the government raises the minimum wage in the Netherlands, on January 1 and July 1. While some increases have actually seen low-income earners get less money out, this round will see workers receiving more.

From July 1, 2026, the Dutch minimum wage for workers aged 21 and over will increase from 14,71 euros to 14,99 euros per hour. According to payroll service Youforce, this means that residents who work 40 hours a week will receive an extra 28,80 euros in their bank accounts each month for a total of 2.378,84 euros - an increase of 1,23 percent. 

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Part-time workers to see biggest minimum wage increase

“What someone actually sees in their bank account varies greatly depending on the situation,” explains Youforce managing director Stefan Op de Woerd. “Contract hours make a big difference in this regard: full-timers often see the biggest increase in euros, while part-timers benefit relatively more.”

For example, with a hike of 1,86 percent, part-time workers will see the largest percentage increase. Those working 20 hours will receive 23,27 euros extra per month. On the other hand, employees who work 38-hour weeks will see the largest net pay rise of 31,12 euros (1,37 percent). A work week of 36 hours will earn employees an additional 28,59 euros (1,31 percent).

In 2025, the Netherlands had one of the highest minimum wages in the EU, according to NU.nl. Based on a 36-hour work week, only Luxembourg and Ireland had a higher minimum wage. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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