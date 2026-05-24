Warehouse Coordinator | English
About this role
Are you an organised, hands-on logistics professional looking for a role where you can take full ownership of a warehouse operation from day one? We are looking for a Warehouse Coordinator on behalf of our client, a fast-growing sustainability company with headquarters in Amsterdam.
This role is a temporary 4-month assignment with a strong possibility for extension and a contract directly with our client.
Key Responsibilities
Inventory and Stock Management
- Keep accurate, up-to-date records of all stock movements, inbound and outbound, within the warehouse management system
- Run regular stock counts and investigate and resolve any discrepancies
- Track stock levels and initiate reordering in coordination with the Supply Chain Manager when thresholds are reached
- Ensure all goods are correctly labelled, organised, and stored in line with company standards
Logistics and Operations
- Manage the receipt, inspection, and storage of incoming deliveries, predominantly standard parcel and box shipments, with occasional pallet loads
- Coordinate the timely and accurate dispatch of spare parts and components to field engineers across the Benelux region, France and Germany
- Maintain working relationships with suppliers, carriers, and freight partners to keep shipments on track
- Enforce warehouse access and handling procedures with colleagues and visiting engineers, and flag procedural issues to the Supply Chain Manager where needed
Administration and Reporting
- Maintain complete and current records within the inventory and asset management system
- Prepare and submit regular reports covering stock levels, shipment activity, and key operational metrics
- Process purchase orders, delivery notes, and all associated shipping documentation accurately and on time
Health, Safety and Compliance
- Apply and enforce health and safety standards across all warehouse activities daily
- Conduct routine safety inspections and risk assessments of the facility and equipment
- Ensure all warehouse equipment, including forklifts and manual handling tools, is maintained and operated safely
Qualifications & Skills
- Minimum of 1~2 years of experience working in a warehouse, logistics, warehouse coordinator or supply chain setting
- Immediately available to start
- Professional fluency in English. Fluency in Dutch is preferred
- Comfortable taking full ownership of a physical space and its processes without close day-to-day supervision
- Confident communicator who can enforce procedures and set clear expectations with colleagues at all levels, including field engineers and technical staff, in a respectful and constructive way
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle competing priorities and respond calmly to unexpected operational situations
- Comfortable working with digital tools, including Google Workspace and warehouse management systems; prior WMS experience in any system is sufficient
- A valid forklift licence is highly preferred
- Hands-on experience with ERP or inventory management platforms such as SAP, Oracle, or equivalent is an advantage
- Familiarity with international shipments and basic customs or shipping documentation is a plus
What We Offer
- €2,426 – €3,639 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance
- 29 days of annual leave plus 2 paid Mission Days
- Pension plan fully covered by the employer; no employee contribution required
- No probation period
- Free on-site parking and free EV charging at the warehouse
- Access to a shared electric pool car fleet for travel to job sites
- Daily lunches, snacks, and drinks provided on-site
- Sponsored gym and wellness membership across a broad network of facilities in the Netherlands
- Mental well-being support via a dedicated platform offering 1-on-1 sessions with psychologists, group sessions, and digital self-care tools
- Enhanced paid parental leave above the legal minimum, with personalised coaching
- Regular social activities
Interested? Feel free to apply!
Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.
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