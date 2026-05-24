Warehouse Coordinator | English

Are you an organised, hands-on logistics professional looking for a role where you can take full ownership of a warehouse operation from day one? We are looking for a Warehouse Coordinator on behalf of our client, a fast-growing sustainability company with headquarters in Amsterdam.

This role is a temporary 4-month assignment with a strong possibility for extension and a contract directly with our client.

Key Responsibilities

Inventory and Stock Management

Keep accurate, up-to-date records of all stock movements, inbound and outbound, within the warehouse management system

Run regular stock counts and investigate and resolve any discrepancies

Track stock levels and initiate reordering in coordination with the Supply Chain Manager when thresholds are reached

Ensure all goods are correctly labelled, organised, and stored in line with company standards

Logistics and Operations

Manage the receipt, inspection, and storage of incoming deliveries, predominantly standard parcel and box shipments, with occasional pallet loads

Coordinate the timely and accurate dispatch of spare parts and components to field engineers across the Benelux region, France and Germany

Maintain working relationships with suppliers, carriers, and freight partners to keep shipments on track

Enforce warehouse access and handling procedures with colleagues and visiting engineers, and flag procedural issues to the Supply Chain Manager where needed

Administration and Reporting

Maintain complete and current records within the inventory and asset management system

Prepare and submit regular reports covering stock levels, shipment activity, and key operational metrics

Process purchase orders, delivery notes, and all associated shipping documentation accurately and on time

Health, Safety and Compliance

Apply and enforce health and safety standards across all warehouse activities daily

Conduct routine safety inspections and risk assessments of the facility and equipment

Ensure all warehouse equipment, including forklifts and manual handling tools, is maintained and operated safely

Qualifications & Skills

Minimum of 1~2 years of experience working in a warehouse, logistics, warehouse coordinator or supply chain setting

Immediately available to start

Professional fluency in English. Fluency in Dutch is preferred

Fluency in Dutch is preferred Comfortable taking full ownership of a physical space and its processes without close day-to-day supervision

Confident communicator who can enforce procedures and set clear expectations with colleagues at all levels, including field engineers and technical staff, in a respectful and constructive way

Strong organisational skills with the ability to handle competing priorities and respond calmly to unexpected operational situations

Comfortable working with digital tools, including Google Workspace and warehouse management systems; prior WMS experience in any system is sufficient

A valid forklift licence is highly preferred

Hands-on experience with ERP or inventory management platforms such as SAP, Oracle, or equivalent is an advantage

Familiarity with international shipments and basic customs or shipping documentation is a plus

What We Offer

€2,426 – €3,639 gross per month, excluding 8% holiday allowance

29 days of annual leave plus 2 paid Mission Days

Pension plan fully covered by the employer; no employee contribution required

No probation period

Free on-site parking and free EV charging at the warehouse

Access to a shared electric pool car fleet for travel to job sites

Daily lunches, snacks, and drinks provided on-site

Sponsored gym and wellness membership across a broad network of facilities in the Netherlands

Mental well-being support via a dedicated platform offering 1-on-1 sessions with psychologists, group sessions, and digital self-care tools

Enhanced paid parental leave above the legal minimum, with personalised coaching

Regular social activities

Interested? Feel free to apply!

Please note that we can only consider applicants who are currently based in the Netherlands and who will not require visa sponsorship now or in the future.

The post Warehouse Coordinator | English appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.