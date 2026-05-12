Dutch government to review benefit cuts after trade unions threaten strikes
The Dutch cabinet has promised to reassess plans to cut worker benefits after three of the largest trade unions in the Netherlands threatened to strike if the plans aren’t scrapped by the end of May.
Nationwide strikes possible as Dutch trade unions issue ultimatum
On Monday, May 11, three of the largest trade unions, FNV, CNV and VCP, issued an ultimatum to the Dutch government. They demanded that the plans to cut unemployment benefits (WW) and disability benefits (WIA), as well as those to increase the state pension age, be taken off the table before May 25.
If the government does not scrap its plans within two weeks, the unions have warned that collective actions and strikes will follow from May 30. While it is not clear what actions will be taken, the unions said it will “affect large parts of the Netherlands”.
“If the cabinet wishes to prevent this and enter into dialogue with us, they must meet our demands as soon as possible,” said the chairpersons of the three trade unions in their statement. “Our members are already in the starting blocks to stand up against the cabinet's plans.”
Dutch government reconsiders plans to cut welfare spending
In response to the ultimatum, Minister of Social Affairs and Employment Hans Vijlbrief has promised to present a proposal within a few weeks. "We face major challenges together in the Netherlands," Vijlbrief told NOS. "The last thing we need is unrest."
However, Vijlbrief has not yet committed to completely scrapping the plans but says he will do his “very best” to make the deadline. "We are going to discuss the problem and then see what it all means," he said. "I expect the trade unions to also feel responsible for discussing the problems."
In the coalition agreement, D66, VVD and CDA included plans to reduce the unemployment benefit from two years to a maximum of one year. The disability system would also be overhauled and spending for disability benefits would be cut.
One of the most controversial plans is one to raise the state pension age. Currently, the age to start receiving the state pension (AOW) is 67, increasing by eight months for every extra year in life expectancy. The government wants to change this so that it increases in line with life expectancy, which means that for every year added to life expectancy, a year would be added to the state pension age.
After these plans were announced, the introductory meeting between the new cabinet and the trade unions was cut short when the unions walked out. "As long as the plans regarding the state pension, unemployment benefits, and disability benefits are not off the table, we will not enter into talks with the cabinet about the coalition agreement," emphasises FNV Chairman Hans Spekman. "The bill for all of this cabinet's plans falls unilaterally on workers, pensioners, and benefit recipients. This affects people's very existence.”