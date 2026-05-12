Dutch government to review benefit cuts after trade unions threaten strikes

The Dutch cabinet has promised to reassess plans to cut worker benefits after three of the largest trade unions in the Netherlands threatened to strike if the plans aren’t scrapped by the end of May.

Nationwide strikes possible as Dutch trade unions issue ultimatum

On Monday, May 11, three of the largest trade unions, FNV, CNV and VCP, issued an ultimatum to the Dutch government. They demanded that the plans to cut unemployment benefits (WW) and disability benefits (WIA), as well as those to increase the state pension age, be taken off the table before May 25.

If the government does not scrap its plans within two weeks, the unions have warned that collective actions and strikes will follow from May 30. While it is not clear what actions will be taken, the unions said it will “affect large parts of the Netherlands”.

“If the cabinet wishes to prevent this and enter into dialogue with us, they must meet our demands as soon as possible,” said the chairpersons of the three trade unions in their statement. “Our members are already in the starting blocks to stand up against the cabinet's plans.”