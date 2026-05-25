Reachtruckdriver

What exactly are you going to do As a reach truck driver, you contribute to a smooth-running logistics process within a young and dynamic team. You operate a reach truck and ensure goods are placed in the right location quickly and safely. With your logistics knowledge and reach truck certification, you are an important part of the warehouse operation. What you will do: Operating the reach truck: carefully and efficiently moving goods throughout the warehouse;

Order picking: collecting goods using a scanner and WMS system;

Loading and unloading: assisting with loading and unloading trucks and containers;

Inventory management: checking and registering incoming and outgoing goods;

Ensuring safety: working according to safety guidelines and keeping the warehouse clean and organized.

What do we offer you At our company, you don’t just get a challenging job—you join a workplace where your effort is truly valued and rewarded. We offer a benefits package that supports both your professional and personal ambitions. As a reach truck driver, you will receive: A gross monthly salary of €2,600;

Temporary contract with the prospect of permanent employment;

Full-time position, 38–40 hours per week;

Travel reimbursement for your daily commute;

Opportunities for growth within a professional organization;

A close-knit team focused on personal development.

Job Requirements We are seeking a precise and adaptable reach truck operator who prioritizes safety and teamwork. Valid reach truck certification;

Experience as a reach truck operator is a plus;

Proficient in Dutch or English communication;

Works accurately with a strong safety focus;

Willing to work in shifts.

About the company Located in the charming town of Nuenen, our company is a young and dynamic organization with a strong focus on collaboration, efficiency, and delivering quality in everything we do. Our informal and approachable culture ensures that every team member feels valued and supported. What sets us apart is our commitment to personal growth and development. From internal training programs to a buddy system, we invest in your success while fostering a warm and respectful workplace. Teamwork and a positive atmosphere are at the heart of our operations. Are you ready to join a forward-thinking team where your contributions truly matter?