Warehouse operator
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a warehouse operator you are an important link in the logistics process. You make sure that all orders are collected based on invoices, checked, and prepared for shipment. In between, new deliveries arrive; you help unload them, inspect the goods, and ensure everything is placed in the correct location in the warehouse. With your effort, everything continues to run smoothly and you are able to switch easily between different tasks.
What you will do:
- Start the day by printing all invoices that need to be shipped;
- Collect the correct products per invoice;
- Carefully pack the products;
- Unload and check incoming deliveries;
- Place goods in the correct location in the warehouse;
- Check throughout the day whether new invoices need to be printed;
- Replenish stock where necessary;
- At the end of the day: prepare everything for shipment;
- Ensure all orders leave on time.
What do we offer you
- A gross salary of €16.00 per hour;
- Day shift with working hours from 09:00 to 17:30;
- Temporary contract with the possibility of a permanent position;
- Travel allowance from 10 km;
- 25 vacation days;
- 125% paid for overtime & 200% paid on public holidays;
- A pleasant and informal working atmosphere.
Job Requirements
What do you bring?
- You work accurately and take responsibility for your work;
- You are willing to roll up your sleeves and you are persistent;
- You are a real team player and enjoy working with colleagues;
- You have a good command of the Dutch and/or English language;
- You think ahead and take initiative in your work;
- You have a forklift and reach truck certificate.
About the company
What once started as a hobby has grown into an experienced and driven team with a strong amount of knowledge in the field of batteries and related products. With years of experience, the focus is on providing good advice, fast service, and competitive prices.
The range is broad and versatile: from popular rechargeable batteries to specialised sizes, and from chargers to practical accessories. Whether it concerns everyday use or specific applications, there is always a suitable solution available.
The strength lies mainly in the combination of expertise and practical experience. This knowledge is actively shared, ensuring that customers not only find the right products, but also understand exactly what best fits their situation. Reliability, speed, and thinking along with the customer are central to this approach.