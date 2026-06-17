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EU approves plan to ban airline fees for hand luggage

EU approves plan to ban airline fees for hand luggage

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By Simone Jacobs

New rules for airlines surrounding hand luggage and compensation are set to come into effect from 2027 after the European Parliament approved a deal on passenger rights. As part of the new regulations, airlines will be banned from charging extra for hand luggage on flights.

EU moves forward with ban on hand luggage fees

After years of back-and-forth, the EU has secured a deal that improves air passenger rights. Among the new rules, airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for small hand luggage. This is sure to benefit Dutch travellers who are choosing to fly less often due to strict carry-on regulations

Last year, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging hand luggage fees, but further approval was needed. Now, the plan is set to go ahead and will likely be implemented from next year. 

Under the new rules, airline passengers travelling within the EU will have the right to carry a personal bag, such as a handbag or rucksack measuring 40x30x15 centimetres, and a small hand luggage bag weighing no more than 7 kilograms, free of charge. 

While airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for carrying these items, they will be able to offer cheaper tickets for passengers who voluntarily choose to travel without hand luggage. This means that flight prices could increase, especially among budget airlines, such as EasyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air, which charge extra for overhead bags, reports EuroNews

Strengthening passenger rights in the EU

Hand luggage fees aren’t the only upcoming change for airlines. While airlines have been pushing to charge for hand luggage and lower compensation for delays, especially with rising jet fuel prices, the European Parliament is maintaining the passenger’s right to compensation.

If a flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled, a passenger can claim compensation ranging from 250 to 600 euros, depending on the flight distance. Airlines can reduce compensation by 50 percent for long flights by offering alternative flights or if the problem was caused by an event beyond the airline’s control, such as a natural disaster, weather, war or strikes. 

MEPs also want to ensure that airlines seat children under 14 years old next to the adult accompanying them at no extra cost. “The same right will apply to passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility, and to pregnant women,” according to a press release by the European Parliament. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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