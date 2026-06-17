EU approves plan to ban airline fees for hand luggage

New rules for airlines surrounding hand luggage and compensation are set to come into effect from 2027 after the European Parliament approved a deal on passenger rights. As part of the new regulations, airlines will be banned from charging extra for hand luggage on flights.

EU moves forward with ban on hand luggage fees

After years of back-and-forth, the EU has secured a deal that improves air passenger rights. Among the new rules, airlines will not be allowed to charge passengers for small hand luggage. This is sure to benefit Dutch travellers who are choosing to fly less often due to strict carry-on regulations.

Last year, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging hand luggage fees, but further approval was needed. Now, the plan is set to go ahead and will likely be implemented from next year.

Under the new rules, airline passengers travelling within the EU will have the right to carry a personal bag, such as a handbag or rucksack measuring 40x30x15 centimetres, and a small hand luggage bag weighing no more than 7 kilograms, free of charge.