Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Complaints against KLM pour in as passengers find customer service lacking

Complaints against KLM pour in as passengers find customer service lacking

Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch airline KLM has been flooded with online complaints recently about poor customer service. Customers wait at length for claims to be processed and struggle to get quick answers about issues they face. 

KLM passengers complain of poor customer service

KLM’s customer care isn’t shown in a good light when looking at reviews on the internet. From complaints on review site Trustpilot, where passengers lament over long hold times during calls or a policy that seems to be “not to answer complaints”, to social media platforms where customers share that they have been trying to reach customer service for several days.

Indeed, one case shared on Facebook shows a customer waiting since October last year for a claim to be processed. Customers also find issue with the WhatsApp chat function where it is nigh impossible to get past the chatbot to speak to a real person. 

"Nine days later and you still haven't been able to find my luggage. No call, no message, no compensation despite repeated requests," one customer wrote on Facebook. "This level of communication and service is unacceptable."

Recent difficulties caused spike in claims

KLM has attributed the poor customer service to recent difficulties, like the heavy snowfall in January and a malfunction with the baggage handling system at Schiphol Airport in December. According to the airline, these events led to an increased number of claims and customer service requests. 

It is noteworthy, though, that KLM’s customer service probably wasn’t the best even before the “exceptional circumstances”. In 2025, KLM was ranked the fifth-worst airline in Europe and customer satisfaction was one of the lower points. 

The airline has said that it will temporarily deploy additional workers to help customers with the current influx of queries, RTL Z reports. EUclaim, which allows passengers to file claims against airlines, received four times as many claims about KLM in the first 26 days of 2026 compared to the same period last year. 

Airlines must respond to complaints within 2 months

The Inspectorate for the Environment and Transport (ILT) states that airlines are obliged to respond to a complaint or claim within two months. "If someone can't reach an agreement with KLM or hasn't received a response to their complaint or claim after two months, they can report this to the ILT Aviation Authority," the ILT told RTL Z.

Of the total 1.479 complaints the aviation authority received about passenger rights in 2025, 550 concerned KLM. The large number of passengers that travel through KLM, around half of passengers to and from Schiphol, means that the level of complaints is not actually worrisome. "KLM actually appears to be performing “well”. Compared to other airlines, KLM also doesn't stand out negatively," the ILT stated. 

Aviation economist Eric Pels understands why customers appear more upset about a letdown from KLM than more affordable airlines like Ryanair. "[KLM] sell quality, and you expect good customer service," he explains.

However, after-sales services are not a high priority for airlines. "You book a service well in advance, and then the money is in. That's a completely different incentive than other companies that only receive money once a service or product has been delivered," said Paul Vaneker from EUclaim.

While announcing a ban on charging for extra hand luggage last year, the EU Transport and Tourism Committee revealed plans to introduce a bloc-wide travel compensation form that would require airlines to complete the reimbursement process within 14 days. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

New KLM policy to see Dutch travellers pay for hand luggage on certain flightsNew KLM policy to see Dutch travellers pay for hand luggage on certain flights
EU to ban airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flightsEU to ban airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flights
Transavia considers charging passengers for carry-on luggageTransavia considers charging passengers for carry-on luggage
Missed a flight? Here’s how to apply for compensation from Schiphol and Eindhoven AirportMissed a flight? Here’s how to apply for compensation from Schiphol and Eindhoven Airport
Travelling via Schiphol this summer? Here’s what you need to knowTravelling via Schiphol this summer? Here’s what you need to know
KLM now offers free WiFi on flights within EuropeKLM now offers free WiFi on flights within Europe
Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?
Travellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaosTravellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaos
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.