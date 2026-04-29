Transavia scraps flights in May and June due to high fuel prices

The airline Transavia has cancelled a number of flights in May and June due to the high costs of jet fuel. This mainly concerns flights to and from France.

Dutch airlines cut back on flights amid Middle East war

Since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, petrol and energy prices have been on the rise. This also affects kerosene prices, which have led to multiple airlines cutting back on flights.

Transavia, a subsidiary of KLM, recently announced the cancellation of flights to and from France. According to RTL Nieuws, around 2 percent of the budget airline’s flight schedule in May and June will be affected. "Transavia is not cancelling any flights in the Netherlands yet," a spokesperson said.

Travellers affected by the cancelled flights will have the choice of a “free rebooking, a voucher, or a full refund of their ticket”. KLM also recently scrapped 160 flights within Europe that were “no longer financially viable” due to rising jet fuel prices.