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Transavia scraps flights in May and June due to high fuel prices

Transavia scraps flights in May and June due to high fuel prices

StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The airline Transavia has cancelled a number of flights in May and June due to the high costs of jet fuel. This mainly concerns flights to and from France.

Dutch airlines cut back on flights amid Middle East war

Since the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, petrol and energy prices have been on the rise. This also affects kerosene prices, which have led to multiple airlines cutting back on flights.

Transavia, a subsidiary of KLM, recently announced the cancellation of flights to and from France. According to RTL Nieuws, around 2 percent of the budget airline’s flight schedule in May and June will be affected. "Transavia is not cancelling any flights in the Netherlands yet," a spokesperson said.

Travellers affected by the cancelled flights will have the choice of a “free rebooking, a voucher, or a full refund of their ticket”. KLM also recently scrapped 160 flights within Europe that were “no longer financially viable” due to rising jet fuel prices.

Fewer flights and rising ticket prices 

Dutch airlines aren’t the only ones cutting back on the number of flights during the busy holiday period. Lufthansa chose to scrap 20.000 flights until October to save jet fuel, and SWISS cancelled 326 flights

Many airlines have also increased ticket prices due to high fuel costs. KLM tickets have been more expensive since March 11, and Transavia has already implemented an average ticket price hike of 10 euros per return flight. 

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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