KLM to raise ticket prices due to rising fuel costs

Dutch airline KLM is set to pass rising costs of fuel on to passengers. Ticket prices for flights will become more expensive, with the “increase varying by destination and class”.

Rising oil prices affect Dutch plane fares

The price of kerosene, used as a fuel for planes, has shot up 70 percent compared to a month ago. A significant amount of the fuel is sourced from the Middle East, but with the ongoing war, oil and fuel shipments have been disrupted.

KLM announced that this surge in fuel prices will impact ticket prices, reports De Telegraaf. While the spokesperson could not give specifics about how much fares will increase, it will reportedly depend on the destination of the flight and the class. The fare increase is in effect from March 11.

Not only are fliers impacted by soaring fuel prices, but drivers in the Netherlands are also paying more at the pump. Diesel and petrol prices have remained high since the war broke out. The Netherlands, together with several countries, has recently released some of its oil reserves in the hopes of lowering prices.