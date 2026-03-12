Home
KLM to raise ticket prices due to rising fuel costs

Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch airline KLM is set to pass rising costs of fuel on to passengers. Ticket prices for flights will become more expensive, with the “increase varying by destination and class”.

Rising oil prices affect Dutch plane fares

The price of kerosene, used as a fuel for planes, has shot up 70 percent compared to a month ago. A significant amount of the fuel is sourced from the Middle East, but with the ongoing war, oil and fuel shipments have been disrupted. 

KLM announced that this surge in fuel prices will impact ticket prices, reports De Telegraaf. While the spokesperson could not give specifics about how much fares will increase, it will reportedly depend on the destination of the flight and the class. The fare increase is in effect from March 11.

Not only are fliers impacted by soaring fuel prices, but drivers in the Netherlands are also paying more at the pump. Diesel and petrol prices have remained high since the war broke out. The Netherlands, together with several countries, has recently released some of its oil reserves in the hopes of lowering prices. 

Extra long-haul flights a possibility

The Dutch airline isn’t the only one raising its prices. Scandinavian airline SAS also announced a temporary price hike to cover jet fuel prices. "While we always try to absorb cost fluctuations where possible, increases of this magnitude make it necessary to respond in order to maintain stable and reliable operations," said a SAS spokesperson.

Along with price hikes, KLM flights to Dubai have been suspended until March 28, and those to Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until March 14. “We understand that this decision has a significant impact on our travellers and are doing everything possible to keep them well informed,” wrote KLM in an update.

KLM is also considering additional long-haul flights to Asia and Africa, like the German carrier Lufthansa, which added extra flights on these routes due to growing demand. Travellers are currently looking for alternatives to airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways, which have been impacted by airspace closures in the Middle East. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

