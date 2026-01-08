Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?

Hundreds of flights cancelled, several train disruptions and endless traffic jams - all because of a few centimetres of snow. The Netherlands has screeched to a halt because of recent winter weather, but why?

Dutch planes, trains and roads in chaos from snow

This week has seen absolute chaos for Dutch transport, with travellers stranded at Schiphol, trains barely running and hundreds of kilometres of traffic jams across the Netherlands. Other countries, like Switzerland, see far more snow than the Netherlands, yet their trains still run - this is a thought many residents have had in the past few days.

However, it snows more often in these countries, so they are better prepared for it. Switzerland, for example, experiences snow for up to six months a year, so the country invests more in keeping things running during wintery weather conditions.

The ultimate reason that Dutch transport doesn’t run well when it snows is that it doesn’t happen often anymore. Between 1951 and 1980, around 44 days of snowfall could be expected per year, but this has more than halved to just 19 on average between 1995 and 2024.