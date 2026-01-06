More major traffic disruptions hit the Netherlands as snow continues

The Netherlands has seen major disruptions to flights, trains and road traffic over the past few days due to snowy conditions. Residents can expect the inconvenience to continue as more snow and wintry weather are forecast for the rest of the week.

The Netherlands comes to near standstill due to snow

On Monday, a code orange weather warning was issued by the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) due to snowy and icy conditions. All flights at Schiphol Airport were cancelled, there were heavy traffic jams and major train disruptions. There are still several delays and cancellations affecting flights to and from Dutch airports on Tuesday.

As a code yellow weather warning remains in place for the whole of the Netherlands until Thursday, residents can expect the traffic disruptions to continue until later in the week. Indeed, on Tuesday morning, no trains were running throughout the Netherlands until 10am due to switch disruptions.

While train traffic has begun to resume, there are still no trains running around Amsterdam and more disruptions are expected throughout the day. Dutch rail operator NS recommends that travellers “only travel if absolutely necessary” and to use the journey planner before leaving for the station.