Dense fog disrupts flights to and from Dutch airports for third day in a row
Flights to and from the Netherlands are once again affected by visibility issues caused by dense fog. Dutch airports have reported several flight delays and cancellations for Friday, while road traffic could also see some disruptions.
Travellers going through Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on January 17 are urged to keep up to date on their flight information, as delays are expected due to the dense fog falling over the Netherlands. Before 8am on Friday, the Dutch airport reported that 94 arriving flights were delayed and six were cancelled, while 11 departing flights would see delays and eight would be cancelled.
Disruptions to the flight schedule were also reported at Eindhoven Airport. This is the third day in a row that morning fog has affected flights to and from the Netherlands. On Wednesday, 575 passenger flights at Dutch airports saw disruptions, with more being cancelled on Thursday.
Code yellow weather warning in the Netherlands for dense fog
The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for dense fog until 12pm on January 17. Regions affected include Utrecht, Gelderland, Noord Brabant, Flevoland, Limburg, Overijssel and Drenthe.
Due to wet conditions on roads and reduced visibility, drivers are advised to travel carefully and slowly, while keeping a safe distance from other cars. The fog should lift by the afternoon, but may persist in some areas.
Gloomy Dutch weather for the weekend
According to Weeronline, there is a high probability that Saturday morning will see fog covering large areas of the Netherlands again, coupled with maximum temperatures of 2 to 4 degrees celsius. You might want to add an extra blanket on the bed, as the evening could see the mercury drop to a wintry 0 to -4 degrees celsius.
The weather will continue with gloomy and cold conditions on Sunday morning with some sunshine making it through the cloud cover as the day continues. A winter coat will come in handy as temperatures will rise slowly to a maximum of 5 degrees celsius.
Thumb image credit: fokke baarssen / Shutterstock.com