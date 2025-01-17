Dense fog disrupts flights to and from Dutch airports for third day in a row

Flights to and from the Netherlands are once again affected by visibility issues caused by dense fog. Dutch airports have reported several flight delays and cancellations for Friday, while road traffic could also see some disruptions.

Dutch flight disruptions continue due to fog

Travellers going through Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on January 17 are urged to keep up to date on their flight information, as delays are expected due to the dense fog falling over the Netherlands. Before 8am on Friday, the Dutch airport reported that 94 arriving flights were delayed and six were cancelled, while 11 departing flights would see delays and eight would be cancelled.

Disruptions to the flight schedule were also reported at Eindhoven Airport. This is the third day in a row that morning fog has affected flights to and from the Netherlands. On Wednesday, 575 passenger flights at Dutch airports saw disruptions, with more being cancelled on Thursday.

Code yellow weather warning in the Netherlands for dense fog

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for dense fog until 12pm on January 17. Regions affected include Utrecht, Gelderland, Noord Brabant, Flevoland, Limburg, Overijssel and Drenthe.