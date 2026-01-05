Flights and trains disrupted by Dutch weather as code orange issued for snow

A code orange weather warning has been issued for several provinces as snow and ice cause slippery conditions across the Netherlands. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled and public transport faces disruptions due to the wintry weather.

Snowy Dutch weather causes concerns over slippery roads

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code orange for snow and ice from 8am until 12pm on Monday, January 5. The weather warning is in place for North Holland, South Holland, Utrecht, Zeeland, Friesland, Groningen, Flevoland and Drenthe. A code yellow applies to the whole of the Netherlands until Wednesday morning.

According to KNMI, 2 to 5 centimetres of snow is expected to fall during the morning, potentially even up to 8 centimetres, which could cause slippery conditions on Dutch roads. “There is a risk of accidents due to slippery bridges, roads, cycle paths, and sidewalks.”

Winter snow causes traffic disruptions in the Netherlands

Drivers can expect a busy rush hour on Monday morning as weather conditions cause delays. Gritting trucks and snow ploughs should be given space to drive past and drivers should not overtake them.