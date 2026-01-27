Parts of the Netherlands to see more snow this week
Snowy weather is set to make a comeback in the Netherlands this week. From Tuesday, January 27, the northern provinces will be blanketed in up to 7 centimetres of snowfall.
More snow forecast for the Netherlands
During Tuesday evening, the cold rain that is falling across the Netherlands will turn to snow in the north of the country. The Dutch provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe, as well as parts of the Wadden Islands, will see between 2 and 5 centimetres of snow, possibly even 7 centimetres in Groningen.
Due to the snow and icy rain, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for slippery conditions in Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe and the Wadden Islands from 8pm on Tuesday, January 27 until the morning of Thursday, January 29.
According to Weeronline, rain and sleet are expected in Overijssel and Gelderland, while the south, centre and west of the Netherlands will be mostly dry.
Dutch weather remains changeable
As Wednesday arrives, the snow will continue in the northeast with temperatures as low as -1 degrees celsius expected. The southern, central and western parts of the country will see the mercury rise to a maximum of between 2 and 4 degrees.
In the afternoon, there is a chance that wet snow will arrive in the north, east and centre of the Netherlands. The south could also get some winter showers if the cold air blows further south. This wintry weather is forecast to continue into Thursday.
From Friday into the weekend, the weather will vary significantly across the country. While northern areas will experience occasional wintry precipitation and temps just above freezing, the south will be much milder with the mercury rising to between 5 and 8 degrees with some rain.