Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Parts of the Netherlands to see more snow this week

Parts of the Netherlands to see more snow this week

Serenity Vibes / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Snowy weather is set to make a comeback in the Netherlands this week. From Tuesday, January 27, the northern provinces will be blanketed in up to 7 centimetres of snowfall. 

More snow forecast for the Netherlands

During Tuesday evening, the cold rain that is falling across the Netherlands will turn to snow in the north of the country. The Dutch provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe, as well as parts of the Wadden Islands, will see between 2 and 5 centimetres of snow, possibly even 7 centimetres in Groningen. 

Due to the snow and icy rain, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for slippery conditions in Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe and the Wadden Islands from 8pm on Tuesday, January 27 until the morning of Thursday, January 29. 

According to Weeronline, rain and sleet are expected in Overijssel and Gelderland, while the south, centre and west of the Netherlands will be mostly dry. 

Dutch weather remains changeable

As Wednesday arrives, the snow will continue in the northeast with temperatures as low as -1 degrees celsius expected. The southern, central and western parts of the country will see the mercury rise to a maximum of between 2 and 4 degrees.

In the afternoon, there is a chance that wet snow will arrive in the north, east and centre of the Netherlands. The south could also get some winter showers if the cold air blows further south. This wintry weather is forecast to continue into Thursday.

From Friday into the weekend, the weather will vary significantly across the country. While northern areas will experience occasional wintry precipitation and temps just above freezing, the south will be much milder with the mercury rising to between 5 and 8 degrees with some rain.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Cold weather heading for the Netherlands this week could allow for ice skatingCold weather heading for the Netherlands this week could allow for ice skating
[Video] Animals at Dutch zoos have winter fun in the snow[Video] Animals at Dutch zoos have winter fun in the snow
Wintry showers on the cards as Storm Goretti hits the NetherlandsWintry showers on the cards as Storm Goretti hits the Netherlands
My first real winter in the NetherlandsMy first real winter in the Netherlands
Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?
Travellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaosTravellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaos
More major traffic disruptions hit the Netherlands as snow continuesMore major traffic disruptions hit the Netherlands as snow continues
Flights and trains disrupted by Dutch weather as code orange issued for snowFlights and trains disrupted by Dutch weather as code orange issued for snow
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.