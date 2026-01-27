Parts of the Netherlands to see more snow this week

Snowy weather is set to make a comeback in the Netherlands this week. From Tuesday, January 27, the northern provinces will be blanketed in up to 7 centimetres of snowfall.

More snow forecast for the Netherlands

During Tuesday evening, the cold rain that is falling across the Netherlands will turn to snow in the north of the country. The Dutch provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe, as well as parts of the Wadden Islands, will see between 2 and 5 centimetres of snow, possibly even 7 centimetres in Groningen.

Due to the snow and icy rain, the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow weather warning for slippery conditions in Groningen, Friesland, Drenthe and the Wadden Islands from 8pm on Tuesday, January 27 until the morning of Thursday, January 29.

According to Weeronline, rain and sleet are expected in Overijssel and Gelderland, while the south, centre and west of the Netherlands will be mostly dry.