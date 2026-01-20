Cold weather heading for the Netherlands this week could allow for ice skating

After a sunny start, colder temperatures are set to arrive in the Netherlands this week. The icy dry conditions could even see shallow waters freeze enough for residents to enjoy ice skating in certain regions.

Cold front to reach the Netherlands this week

The week started off with plenty of sunshine and mild winter weather, but that is predicted to change from Wednesday, January 21, reports Weeronline. Cold easterly winds will bring temperatures down as the week progresses, and will hit the northeastern areas of the Netherlands first.

From Wednesday morning, moderate frost is expected in the north with the mercury dropping down to lows of -5 degrees celsius and reaching as high as 3 degrees. Central and southern regions will experience milder temperatures of between 5 and 7 degrees. Despite the icy temps, the weather is likely to be warm and dry.

Ice skating may be possible later in the week

The weather for later this week could still change, but at the time of writing, colder temperatures are predicted to persist into the weekend and could get even chillier. With more clouds moving in on Friday, there is a chance that some wintry showers may also take place.