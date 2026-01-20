Home
Cold weather heading for the Netherlands this week could allow for ice skating

Cold weather heading for the Netherlands this week could allow for ice skating

Sander van der Werf / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

After a sunny start, colder temperatures are set to arrive in the Netherlands this week. The icy dry conditions could even see shallow waters freeze enough for residents to enjoy ice skating in certain regions.

Cold front to reach the Netherlands this week

The week started off with plenty of sunshine and mild winter weather, but that is predicted to change from Wednesday, January 21, reports Weeronline. Cold easterly winds will bring temperatures down as the week progresses, and will hit the northeastern areas of the Netherlands first.

From Wednesday morning, moderate frost is expected in the north with the mercury dropping down to lows of -5 degrees celsius and reaching as high as 3 degrees. Central and southern regions will experience milder temperatures of between 5 and 7 degrees. Despite the icy temps, the weather is likely to be warm and dry.

Ice skating may be possible later in the week

The weather for later this week could still change, but at the time of writing, colder temperatures are predicted to persist into the weekend and could get even chillier. With more clouds moving in on Friday, there is a chance that some wintry showers may also take place. 

Residents might just get the chance to put on their skates and take to the ice. “If current forecasts hold, temperatures there will remain around or just below freezing for several days, with the possibility of moderate frost at night,” writes Weeronline in a weekly forecast. 

“Combined with dry air, these are favourable conditions for the formation of natural ice.” However, the weather service notes that this may only be possible for shallow waters and ice rinks at first and is more likely in the north. 

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

