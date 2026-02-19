Code yellow then 15C: Dutch snow and ice to give way to spring-like weather

While the Netherlands has been warned to be careful of slippery conditions caused by wintry weather on Thursday, February 19, residents can look forward to milder weather. Spring-like temperatures of up to 15 degrees celsius are expected this weekend.

Code yellow for icy conditions in the Netherlands on Thursday

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow for slippery conditions caused by snow. The weather warning is in place until at least 1pm on Thursday, February 19, for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Flevoland, Gelderland, Utrecht, North Brabant and Limburg.

According to KNMI, snow in central and southern regions of the Netherlands could cause slippery conditions on roads, cycle paths and sidewalks. By the afternoon, the snow should thaw and roads should become safer.

More than 100 flights from Schiphol Airport have been cancelled as a precaution due to the weather. The Dutch airport warned passengers to expect delays and to check the current flight information before travelling to the airport.