Code yellow then 15C: Dutch snow and ice to give way to spring-like weather

Pierre Banoori / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

While the Netherlands has been warned to be careful of slippery conditions caused by wintry weather on Thursday, February 19, residents can look forward to milder weather. Spring-like temperatures of up to 15 degrees celsius are expected this weekend.

Code yellow for icy conditions in the Netherlands on Thursday

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow for slippery conditions caused by snow. The weather warning is in place until at least 1pm on Thursday, February 19, for the Dutch provinces of North Holland, South Holland, Flevoland, Gelderland, Utrecht, North Brabant and Limburg. 

According to KNMI, snow in central and southern regions of the Netherlands could cause slippery conditions on roads, cycle paths and sidewalks. By the afternoon, the snow should thaw and roads should become safer.

More than 100 flights from Schiphol Airport have been cancelled as a precaution due to the weather. The Dutch airport warned passengers to expect delays and to check the current flight information before travelling to the airport. 

Wintry Dutch weather to give way to spring-like temps

On Thursday, some Dutch cities, particularly in the north, can experience a wind chill as low as -10 degrees. Temperatures will start rising towards the afternoon, reaching highs of up to 2 degrees.

Milder temperatures are expected on Friday, with the mercury set to rise to a maximum of 9 degrees, reports Weeronline. Some more rain, and possibly sleet or snow, is not off the cards.

The weekend will bring milder weather. While overcast with the occasional rain, temperatures could reach up to 12 degrees celsius - much warmer than the 7 degrees that is normal for this time of year. It will feel like spring has come early in the new week that follows, with less rain, more sunshine and the mercury rising to 15 degrees.

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

