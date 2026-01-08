Wintry showers on the cards as Storm Goretti hits the Netherlands

While it looked like the snow chaos in the Netherlands was finally dying down, more wintry conditions are set to arrive on Friday, January 9, with Storm Goretti. Heavy rain, wind and possibly more snow are expected as we head into the weekend.

Storm Goretti to bring heavy rain and snow in the Netherlands

The first week of the year has seen snow wreak havoc on Dutch transport. After flight cancellations, public transport disruptions and traffic congestion for most of the week, it seems to have eased a bit on Thursday, with the day expected to remain mostly dry with the occasional sunshine and local showers.

However, Storm Goretti is set to reach the Netherlands on Thursday evening. Weerplaza predicts that it is a “strong depression bringing heavy precipitation and mild air," reports AD.

"That rain will make many residential areas slippery,” Weeronline meteorologist Matthijs van der Linden told NU.nl. “The snow that has been driven in forms a hard layer, and rain on top of that makes it treacherous. Braking or swerving can easily cause you to overshoot."