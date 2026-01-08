Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Wintry showers on the cards as Storm Goretti hits the Netherlands

Wintry showers on the cards as Storm Goretti hits the Netherlands

By Simone Jacobs

While it looked like the snow chaos in the Netherlands was finally dying down, more wintry conditions are set to arrive on Friday, January 9, with Storm Goretti. Heavy rain, wind and possibly more snow are expected as we head into the weekend.

Storm Goretti to bring heavy rain and snow in the Netherlands

The first week of the year has seen snow wreak havoc on Dutch transport. After flight cancellations, public transport disruptions and traffic congestion for most of the week, it seems to have eased a bit on Thursday, with the day expected to remain mostly dry with the occasional sunshine and local showers.

However, Storm Goretti is set to reach the Netherlands on Thursday evening. Weerplaza predicts that it is a “strong depression bringing heavy precipitation and mild air," reports AD

"That rain will make many residential areas slippery,” Weeronline meteorologist Matthijs van der Linden told NU.nl. “The snow that has been driven in forms a hard layer, and rain on top of that makes it treacherous. Braking or swerving can easily cause you to overshoot." 

During the night and into Friday, the rain is more likely to turn into snow, with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) predicting up to 15 centimetres of snowfall, particularly in northern areas. 

A code yellow is still in effect for the whole country until Saturday morning, but KNMI has upgraded the weather warning to a code orange for the provinces of Groningen, Friesland and Drenthe. The code orange will apply on Friday, January 9, from 12am to 12pm. 

Dutch weekend to see snow showers and freezing temps 

The winter weather is not ending soon, though. Saturday will see more snow showers and the mercury will drop to a very chilly -10 degrees celsius during the night into Sunday. 

Sunday is expected to be dry and cold, according to Weeronline. Temperatures could even drop below -10 degrees with a wind chill of -20 degrees, so if you decide to venture outside, remember to wrap up warm. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

My first real winter in the NetherlandsMy first real winter in the Netherlands
Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?Why does Dutch transport come to a standstill after a few centimetres of snow?
Travellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaosTravellers stranded at Dutch airports and schools closed amid snow chaos
More major traffic disruptions hit the Netherlands as snow continuesMore major traffic disruptions hit the Netherlands as snow continues
Flights and trains disrupted by Dutch weather as code orange issued for snowFlights and trains disrupted by Dutch weather as code orange issued for snow
December weather forecast predicts higher chance of snowy Dutch ChristmasDecember weather forecast predicts higher chance of snowy Dutch Christmas
Extra special supermoon visible over the Netherlands on December 5Extra special supermoon visible over the Netherlands on December 5
Colder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this yearColder winter may be on the cards for the Netherlands this year
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.