[Video] Animals at Dutch zoos have winter fun in the snow

Most zoos gave the animals the option to decide whether to stay indoors or venture outside into the snow. Many of the animals showed curiosity and took the chance to revel in the winter wonderland. The Amur tiger triplets that were born at the zoo in Rhenen earlier this year were seen delighting in the snow.

Amoertijgers leggen namelijk als enige tijgersoort een vetlaag aan. Deze kan wel 5 cm dik zijn! Ook is de vacht dikker en wolliger dan bij andere soorten. Zo kunnen ze perfect overleven in de koude weersomstandigheden in hun oorspronkelijke leefgebied in Siberië en Noord China.

Polar bears at Rotterdam zoo have a roll in the snow

At Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, animals that often come across snow in their natural habitats, such as polar bears and Arctic foxes, were thrilled by the winter weather. The polar bears could be seen rolling around in the snow and playing with snowmen that the zookeepers made for them.