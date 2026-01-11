\\n\\n

Most zoos gave the animals the option to decide whether to stay indoors or venture outside into the snow. Many of the animals showed curiosity and took the chance to revel in the winter wonderland. The Amur tiger triplets that were born at the zoo in Rhenen earlier this year were seen delighting in the snow. 

@ouwehandsdierenpark “Hebben die tijgers het niet koud?” 🥶 Oh zeker niet! Deze tijgers zijn gemaakt voor dit weer. Amoertijgers leggen namelijk als enige tijgersoort een vetlaag aan. Deze kan wel 5 cm dik zijn! Ook is de vacht dikker en wolliger dan bij andere soorten. Zo kunnen ze perfect overleven in de koude weersomstandigheden in hun oorspronkelijke leefgebied in Siberië en Noord China. De sneeuw en kou hier doet ze helemaal niks. En dat levert prachtige beelden op. 😍 Let op: vanwege het winterse weer zijn er minder diersoorten zichtbaar dan normaal. Bezoek onze website voor de laatste informatie. #tiger #tigers #tigercubs #snow #ouwehandsdierenpark ♬ som original - WE ARE 00h.03m 🇨🇭
Polar bears at Rotterdam zoo have a roll in the snow

At Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, animals that often come across snow in their natural habitats, such as polar bears and Arctic foxes, were thrilled by the winter weather. The polar bears could be seen rolling around in the snow and playing with snowmen that the zookeepers made for them.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Diergaarde Blijdorp - Rotterdam Zoo (@diergaardeblijdorp)

[Video] Animals at Dutch zoos have winter fun in the snow

By Simone Jacobs

Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

