[Video] Animals at Dutch zoos have winter fun in the snow
Even amid all the traffic disruptions, the beauty and fun of the recent snow in the Netherlands was undeniable. Several zoo animals, in particular, were thrilled about the weather and were caught on camera enjoying some winter fun!
Dutch zoos share videos of animals in the snow
Several zoos in the Netherlands have shared videos of their animals frolicking in the snow. From the elephants at Artis in Amsterdam to the tigers at Ouwehands Dierenpark in Rhenen, the animals show just how special the recent snowfall in the Netherlands is.
Most zoos gave the animals the option to decide whether to stay indoors or venture outside into the snow. Many of the animals showed curiosity and took the chance to revel in the winter wonderland. The Amur tiger triplets that were born at the zoo in Rhenen earlier this year were seen delighting in the snow.
Polar bears at Rotterdam zoo have a roll in the snow
At Diergaarde Blijdorp in Rotterdam, animals that often come across snow in their natural habitats, such as polar bears and Arctic foxes, were thrilled by the winter weather. The polar bears could be seen rolling around in the snow and playing with snowmen that the zookeepers made for them.