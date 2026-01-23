KLM now offers free WiFi on flights within Europe

Dutch airline KLM has announced the rollout of free WiFi on European flights, starting January 22, 2026.

Most KLM flights in Europe to have free internet

KLM is one of the first airlines to offer passengers travelling within Europe free WiFi. Other airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways also offer free internet.

The rollout will happen in phases across the Dutch airline’s European fleet; half of the fleet offers free internet as of January 22. “In the coming years, WiFi will be available on all A321neo, Embraer 195-E2, and a portion of the B737-800 aircraft,” wrote the airline in a news release.

Previously, if passengers wanted to use the internet during their KLM flight, they would have to pay 18 euros. Passengers can now use the WiFi for free after registration.