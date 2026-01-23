KLM now offers free WiFi on flights within Europe
Dutch airline KLM has announced the rollout of free WiFi on European flights, starting January 22, 2026.
Most KLM flights in Europe to have free internet
KLM is one of the first airlines to offer passengers travelling within Europe free WiFi. Other airlines such as Emirates and Qatar Airways also offer free internet.
The rollout will happen in phases across the Dutch airline’s European fleet; half of the fleet offers free internet as of January 22. “In the coming years, WiFi will be available on all A321neo, Embraer 195-E2, and a portion of the B737-800 aircraft,” wrote the airline in a news release.
Previously, if passengers wanted to use the internet during their KLM flight, they would have to pay 18 euros. Passengers can now use the WiFi for free after registration.
Free WiFi to improve passenger comfort, says KLM
The airline wants to improve passenger comfort on European flights as these planes do not feature in-seat entertainment screens like those on long-haul flights. After logging in or registering as a Flying Blue member, passengers can “email, browse the internet, listen to music, play games, or stream movies and TV series” as much as they want throughout the flight.
“We listen carefully to what our passengers value and free internet has been on their wish list for some time,” said KLM VP of customer experience Stephanie Putzeist. “Through this step, we are making travel within Europe more personal and comfortable: everyone can plan their flight in their own way and stay connected.’’
Just last year, KLM was named the fifth-worst airline in Europe, with customer satisfaction among the lowest points for the airline in the ranking.