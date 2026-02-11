Many Dutch consumers overpay for internet with passive contracts

A report by the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) has revealed that many residents overpay for internet in the Netherlands. The issue is most obvious with contracts that are automatically renewed with price hikes.

Based on an ACM study, households in the Netherlands with low-speed internet subscriptions of up to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) often pay more than those with higher speed connections. According to the consumer organisation, this is mainly due to consumers with lower-speed internet having what are known as passive contracts.

This occurs when the initial contract period ends and the contract is automatically renewed. Prices then increase for existing customers, something which ACM calls a “loyalty penalty”. This can add up quickly, leading to loyal customers paying up to 10 euros more per month within a few years.

According to ACM, around 5 million households in the Netherlands are paying too much for internet because of these passive contracts. For lower speeds, in particular, switching internet providers or signing up for a new subscription could save 250 euros a year.