Dutch users must be able to opt out of Google AI overview, says Consumentenbond
The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has urged Google to make it possible for users to disable AI overview, claiming that results for searches are often inaccurate and users should be allowed the freedom of choice.
Consumentenbond: Google AI overview often inaccurate
Earlier this year, Google’s AI overview launched in the Netherlands, presenting users with AI-generated summaries in response to search queries. It is currently not possible to disable this function, often making it difficult for users to find the answers they are looking for.
Consumentenbond conducted its own research, typing 100 complex questions about consumer law, health, nutrition and sustainability into Google to see the answers that came up. AI overviews were given for 70 of these queries, 20 of which were “too commercial, too assertive, too blunt, or outdated”, according to the consumer authority.
For example, the AI overview provided advice on booking a sustainable cruise, despite cruises being known for their extreme pollution. One answer also included a step-by-step guide on using Skype for a call with the US, when Skype has been offline for several months.
Dutch consumers should have freedom to opt out of AI overview
"The Google AI feature is enabled by default and cannot be turned off. We find this objectionable, especially if the answers are incorrect,” said Sandra Molenaar, director of Consumentenbond. “And AI searches often use more energy than regular searches."
While Google maintains that the energy consumption for AI overviews is the same as the traditional search, the Consumentenbond finds this hard to believe as the search engine uses a combination of old search technology and AI answers, which would use more energy.
Not only are the AI answers often inaccurate, but they’re also displayed as the top result where users are known to look first, pushing organic search results further down. This creates unfair competition, which the consumer authority believes is illegal under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and has raised the issue with the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC).