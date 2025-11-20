A Dutch consumer organisation has filed a class action lawsuit against the streaming service Netflix, arguing that its regular price increases violate European regulations. It is asking current and past subscribers to join the lawsuit.

Lawsuit describes Netflix price increases as unfair and voidable

As anyone who has been a Netflix customer for more than a few months knows, the streaming service stipulates in its terms and conditions that it can periodically adjust the price.

However, the Consumer Protection Foundation (Stichting Bescherming Consumentenbelang) argues that Netflix is not allowed to adjust its subscription prices without providing clear reasons for the changes. According to EU law, Netflix must explain clearly and understandably to new subscribers how and under what conditions it can impose price increases.

Since Netflix allegedly failed to do this, the terms are “unfair and voidable”, the foundation writes in a press release. “All price changes are therefore invalid, and Netflix must refund the difference between your original subscription price and the price you subsequently paid.” The press release says this could amount to hundreds of euros per subscriber.