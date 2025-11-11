Netflix raises subscription prices in the Netherlands

Netflix customers are set to pay more as the streaming service raises prices in the Netherlands. Subscription prices will increase by more than 10 percent.

Dutch Netflix subscriptions get more expensive

After several neighbouring countries saw a price hike, Netflix is now raising subscription prices in the Netherlands as well, reports AD. A basic subscription will cost 1 euro more for a total of 9,99 euros per month.

The standard plan, which allows customers to use the streaming service on two different devices, will increase by 2 euros to 15,99 euros per month. Additionally, the premium subscription, which supports the use of up to four devices, will also see a 2-euro increase to 20,99 euros per month.



New customers will be charged the new prices immediately, while existing subscribers will start to pay more in the coming weeks, depending on their billing cycle.

Netflix customers in several countries see rising prices

The Benelux last saw a price hike for a Netflix subscription in May 2024, but other countries, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, have seen price increases earlier this year.