Odido data hackers demand ransom in "final warning"

The cybercriminal group Shinyhunters, which claimed responsibility for the Odido data breach, has threatened to publish the stolen data of 8 million customers if the Dutch internet provider fails to pay the ransom by Thursday, February 26.

Odido hackers threaten to publish stolen data

Earlier this month, Odido was targeted by a cyberattack that allowed cybercriminals to access personal data of 6,2 million account holders, including names, phone numbers, IBANs (bank account numbers) and passport numbers. This was considered one of the largest ever data breaches in the Netherlands.

Shinyhunters has now claimed responsibility for the cyberattack on their dark website, and is demanding a “low seven-figure” ransom, reports RTL Nieuws. The cybercriminal group claims to have the data of 8 million customers, instead of the 6,2 million that Odido previously reported, as well as passwords which the internet provider had said were not affected.

The hackers are threatening to post the stolen data on the dark web if Odido does not pay the ransom by Thursday. “This is a final warning to come back to our chat and finish what we set out to do before we leak along with several annoying (digital) problems that’ll come your way,” the group wrote.