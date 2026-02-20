JD.com expands to home delivery in the Netherlands with Joybuy

The largest Chinese retail chain, JD.com, has expanded to the Netherlands with its online store Joybuy. Delivering everything from groceries to electronics from the warehouses to a customer’s door, the new webstore will compete with Amazon and Bol.

New online store Joybuy launches in the Netherlands

The new online store of JD, called Joybuy, has kicked off in several European countries, including the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom. 150.000 different products will be sold online, including clothing, electronics, household goods and groceries - providing competition for the well-known Amazon and Bol.com.

Electronic stores will also face greater competition as Joybuy sells large household appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines at more affordable prices than European brands. "JD is very strong in electronics,” China and retail expert John Lin told De Telegraaf. “They could even force a company like Apple to offer a higher profit margin, because they sell so much of it in China."

The Chinese retail chain announced that it would also introduce its own express delivery service, called JoyExpress, dedicated to supporting Joybuy, which is currently in beta testing across Europe. Home deliveries will be performed using its own trucks, cars and bicycles, and the company will have its own European-based warehouses.