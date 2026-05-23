Train travel 400 euros cheaper than flying for families from the Netherlands

The price of plane fares has increased significantly over the last year, so much so that, for families, flying from the Netherlands is now a lot more expensive than taking a train. A flight for a family of four costs an average of 400 euros more than a train journey.

Flying more expensive than train travel for families

According to a study by the savings and investment platform Raisin, train travel is the cheaper mode of transport for a family than flying. The average price for a flight from the Netherlands for a family of four in 2026 costs 914 euros, while the average train journey for the same family costs 513 euros.

Raisin looked at ticket prices for 10 popular European destinations for Dutch travellers: Paris, Prague, Berlin, Munich, Basel, Bordeaux, Marseille, London, Vienna and Innsbruck. Prices were compared for return journeys from Amsterdam Centraal and Schiphol Airport.

The study found that the train is cheaper than the plane on nine out of the 10 routes. The only route where flying is cheaper is for a trip to London, where a train journey costs about 652 euros and a flight costs 554 euros. The most expensive long-distance train journeys were to Bordeaux (1.120 euros) and Marseille (915 euros), but in these instances, rail was still cheaper than flying.