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Train travel 400 euros cheaper than flying for families from the Netherlands

Train travel 400 euros cheaper than flying for families from the Netherlands

By Simone Jacobs

The price of plane fares has increased significantly over the last year, so much so that, for families, flying from the Netherlands is now a lot more expensive than taking a train. A flight for a family of four costs an average of 400 euros more than a train journey.

Flying more expensive than train travel for families

According to a study by the savings and investment platform Raisin, train travel is the cheaper mode of transport for a family than flying. The average price for a flight from the Netherlands for a family of four in 2026 costs 914 euros, while the average train journey for the same family costs 513 euros.

Raisin looked at ticket prices for 10 popular European destinations for Dutch travellers: Paris, Prague, Berlin, Munich, Basel, Bordeaux, Marseille, London, Vienna and Innsbruck. Prices were compared for return journeys from Amsterdam Centraal and Schiphol Airport

The study found that the train is cheaper than the plane on nine out of the 10 routes. The only route where flying is cheaper is for a trip to London, where a train journey costs about 652 euros and a flight costs 554 euros. The most expensive long-distance train journeys were to Bordeaux (1.120 euros) and Marseille (915 euros), but in these instances, rail was still cheaper than flying. 

Cost of flying from the Netherlands rises by 13 percent

The price of flying from Amsterdam has risen from 808 euros for a family of four in 2025 to 914 euros in 2026 - an increase of 13,1 percent. This doesn’t even include baggage, which adds an extra 120 to 400 euros for a return flight for a family with three suitcases.

Rising fuel prices due to the war in the Middle East likely had an impact on flight prices, as airlines such as KLM have raised their fares in recent months in response. The study was conducted in May this year, after many airlines started increasing ticket prices. 

On the other hand, train tickets have remained stable year-on-year, only rising by 2,5 percent from an average of 500 euros last year to 513 euros now. However, there are large price differences between different rail operators. 

“As soon as you are dependent on high-speed lines to France or the UK, costs skyrocket,” explains Raisin researcher Jasper Berkhout. “At the same time, it is surprising how affordably you can reach relatively distant cities like Prague or Vienna. This is partly due to competitive family fares on the German railways.” Deutsche Bahn recently announced a 99-euro family ticket for the summer of 2026, which could save families even more. 

Berkhout recommends taking the train when travelling east, booking tickets early and using price comparison websites to find the most affordable tickets. It is also a good idea to consider travelling from other nearby airports such as Weeze, Frankfurt or Brussels if you are flying, something which many Dutch travellers already do to save money

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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