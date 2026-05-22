Dutch families can save on summer train travel with Germany’s 99-euro ticket

Families in the Netherlands planning on doing some travelling this summer can benefit from the new family discount ticket being launched by Germany’s national rail operator Deutsche Bahn.

Deutsche Bahn launches 99-euro family ticket

The summer holidays are fast approaching and Dutch families are looking forward to enjoying a little European getaway. While air travel becomes more and more expensive, not all hope is lost as Deutsche Bahn keeps long-distance train travel affordable.

Germany’s national rail company recently froze ticket prices until May 2027 and announced a discount scheme for short-notice ICE and IC bookings. Families are set to benefit from their latest announcement.

Between late June and mid-September, groups of up to five people can book long-distance train tickets for 99,99 euros, seat reservations included. At least one member of the group must be a child to purchase the “family ticket” (Familienticket).