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Dutch are overhauling their summer plans to avoid the Middle East

Dutch are overhauling their summer plans to avoid the Middle East

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By Elea Juerss

The Dutch Association of Travel Agents (ANVR) has seen increasing bookings for vacations in Europe. Many Dutch people are changing pre-existing plans to avoid the conflict in the Middle East.

Surge in Europe bookings for 2026

Frank Radstake, director of the ANVR, has observed changes in Dutch travellers' plans ever since the outbreak of war in Iran. He told RTL about the sudden influx of bookings for Europe. “Although vacationing in Europe has always been common among Dutch travellers, this share is now noticeably higher.”

Some of those who already had plans to travel to the Middle East are rebooking, regardless of higher prices. Others are postponing their trips long-term. TUI agrees that travellers seem to be prioritising known and secure destinations.

Train travel specifically has been increasingly in demand among the residents of the Netherlands. In the meantime, flights across the Middle East are decreasing in popularity. The travel agency Sunweb has reported a surge in southern European bookings as well. Travel numbers for destinations that are further away, such as Latin America, remain constant. 

Dutch travellers avoid the Middle East 

After the US and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, several countries in the Middle East have been assigned orange and yellow travel codes by the Dutch government. This not only affects those looking to spend their vacation in these countries, but also those hoping to connect to destinations further away, such as Asia and Africa, due to restricted access to major connection airports, such as Qatar.

Travellers might see an increase in prices due to the higher demand for regional vacations. So far, the already expensive fuel prices have yet to affect travel deals, but might do so later on.

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Elea Juerss

Editorial Assistant at IamExpat Media

Editorial Intern for IamExpat Media. Born and raised in Hamburg, Elea came to Amsterdam to study Liberal Arts and Sciences with a focus on Media and Journalism. Even though she only came to the Netherlands recently, she already cycles boldly like a true Amsterdammer. Elea is dedicated to writing and finding a good Franzbrötchen wherever she goes.Read more

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