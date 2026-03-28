Dutch are overhauling their summer plans to avoid the Middle East

The Dutch Association of Travel Agents (ANVR) has seen increasing bookings for vacations in Europe. Many Dutch people are changing pre-existing plans to avoid the conflict in the Middle East.

Surge in Europe bookings for 2026

Frank Radstake, director of the ANVR, has observed changes in Dutch travellers' plans ever since the outbreak of war in Iran. He told RTL about the sudden influx of bookings for Europe. “Although vacationing in Europe has always been common among Dutch travellers, this share is now noticeably higher.”

Some of those who already had plans to travel to the Middle East are rebooking, regardless of higher prices. Others are postponing their trips long-term. TUI agrees that travellers seem to be prioritising known and secure destinations.

Train travel specifically has been increasingly in demand among the residents of the Netherlands. In the meantime, flights across the Middle East are decreasing in popularity. The travel agency Sunweb has reported a surge in southern European bookings as well. Travel numbers for destinations that are further away, such as Latin America, remain constant.