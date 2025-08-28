“Significant increase” in tourism to the Netherlands in June

Figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed that a significantly larger number of tourists visited the Netherlands in June 2025, compared to June 2024.

More tourists in the Netherlands in summer 2025

In June 2025 alone, 2,4 million tourists visited the Netherlands, compared to the 1,9 million who visited during the same period in 2024. The figures were reported by Statistics Netherlands and reported by AD.

In total, tourists booked 7 million overnight stays in the Netherlands in June 2025, compared to the 5,5 million overnight stays booked in June 2024.

CBS researcher Luuk Hovius told AD that the June 2025 tourist figures were “the highest we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic”.