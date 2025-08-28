“Significant increase” in tourism to the Netherlands in June
Figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed that a significantly larger number of tourists visited the Netherlands in June 2025, compared to June 2024.
More tourists in the Netherlands in summer 2025
In June 2025 alone, 2,4 million tourists visited the Netherlands, compared to the 1,9 million who visited during the same period in 2024. The figures were reported by Statistics Netherlands and reported by AD.
In total, tourists booked 7 million overnight stays in the Netherlands in June 2025, compared to the 5,5 million overnight stays booked in June 2024.
CBS researcher Luuk Hovius told AD that the June 2025 tourist figures were “the highest we’ve seen since the coronavirus pandemic”.
Why did more tourists come to the Netherlands in 2025?
So, what factors were pulling tourists to the Netherlands early this summer? According to the Netherlands Board of Tourism and Conventions (NBTC), the weather played an important role. By June, the Netherlands had seen a record amount of sunshine in the first half of 2025.
With Pentecost falling in June this year, tourists also had more opportunities for an extended stay in the Netherlands. Those living in the Netherlands or surrounding countries are likely to have used the long weekend holiday to take a trip.
Figures published in the autumn will determine whether 2025 is on track to be a record year for the number of tourists visiting the country.