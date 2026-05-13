NS launches trial allowing low-income earners free travel on Dutch trains

Dutch rail company NS is set to test a train pass that allows Dutch residents with low incomes to travel for free. The trial will take place in Amersfoort for six months, starting in July 2026.

Low-income Amersfoort residents get free train travel in NS trial

NS recently announced that the rail company is working on a train pass for low-income travellers. The first step is a trial, set to begin on July 1, which will let low-income residents in Amersfoort travel by train throughout the Netherlands for free for six months.

1.000 of the so-called “Vooruitpas” will be doled out for the pilot programme. The municipality of Amersfoort is contacting families that qualify, while residents can also apply themselves. If there is a lot of interest, a lottery system may be used.

The trial will last until December 31. The results will likely be ready early next year, after which NS will work with other municipalities to create a pass for their cities.