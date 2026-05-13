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NS launches trial allowing low-income earners free travel on Dutch trains

NS launches trial allowing low-income earners free travel on Dutch trains

Dutchmen Photography / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch rail company NS is set to test a train pass that allows Dutch residents with low incomes to travel for free. The trial will take place in Amersfoort for six months, starting in July 2026.

Low-income Amersfoort residents get free train travel in NS trial

NS recently announced that the rail company is working on a train pass for low-income travellers. The first step is a trial, set to begin on July 1, which will let low-income residents in Amersfoort travel by train throughout the Netherlands for free for six months.

1.000 of the so-called “Vooruitpas” will be doled out for the pilot programme. The municipality of Amersfoort is contacting families that qualify, while residents can also apply themselves. If there is a lot of interest, a lottery system may be used. 

The trial will last until December 31. The results will likely be ready early next year, after which NS will work with other municipalities to create a pass for their cities

NS to create Dutch train pass for low incomes

The goal of the trial is to “investigate the wishes and travel behaviour of the participants”, with the aim of introducing a permanent travel pass for low-income residents. “Travel is freedom. If you do not have enough money to travel by train, you are restricted in that. You constantly have to weigh up: should I go out or not, and what do I have to give up for it?” said NS executive board member Daan Schut. 

“For that reason, many municipalities and provinces want to offer cheaper public transport. As NS, we want the train to be available to everyone. That is why we now want to investigate, together with those authorities, whether we can create a special pass for people with a low income,” continued Schut. 

The Dutch rail company, together with the national government and other transport operators, is also trying to make public transport cheaper for certain groups while also saving energy as a society.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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