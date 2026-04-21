All NS conductors to be equipped with bodycams by end of 2026

From Tuesday, April 21, the first NS train conductors will be equipped with bodycams. The Dutch rail company aims to have all conductors wearing a bodycam by the end of 2026.

NS equips first conductors with bodycams

Dutch rail company NS is starting to equip its chief conductors with bodycams from April 2026. Over the next few months, more conductors in the Netherlands will be fitted with the bodycams until all 3.500 conductors are equipped.

With the devices, conductors can start recording if they feel a situation might escalate or a criminal offence is about to take place, reports NU.nl. Trials completed in 2024 and 2025 using the equipment showed that bodycams help de-escalate conflicts and ultimately improve the safety of conductors.

Before conductors receive a bodycam, they are required to complete a one-day course in which they learn for which situations the camera can be used. Conductors and other authorised workers will be able to view the footage, as well as the police and judicial authorities in the case of an investigation. Any recordings will be deleted after 28 days.