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All NS conductors to be equipped with bodycams by end of 2026

All NS conductors to be equipped with bodycams by end of 2026

By Simone Jacobs

From Tuesday, April 21, the first NS train conductors will be equipped with bodycams. The Dutch rail company aims to have all conductors wearing a bodycam by the end of 2026.

NS equips first conductors with bodycams

Dutch rail company NS is starting to equip its chief conductors with bodycams from April 2026. Over the next few months, more conductors in the Netherlands will be fitted with the bodycams until all 3.500 conductors are equipped.

With the devices, conductors can start recording if they feel a situation might escalate or a criminal offence is about to take place, reports NU.nl. Trials completed in 2024 and 2025 using the equipment showed that bodycams help de-escalate conflicts and ultimately improve the safety of conductors. 

Before conductors receive a bodycam, they are required to complete a one-day course in which they learn for which situations the camera can be used. Conductors and other authorised workers will be able to view the footage, as well as the police and judicial authorities in the case of an investigation. Any recordings will be deleted after 28 days.

Bodycams part of measures to improve train staff safety

Workers on public transport in the Netherlands often face violent attacks from passengers. According to NS figures, 1.132 incidents were reported in 2025 alone. 

One memorable incident occurred in April 2024, when a conductor was assaulted and pushed down a set of stairs. Public transport came to a standstill for three minutes following the incident as a protest against abuse towards NS train workers

Bodycams aren’t the only safety measures being implemented. NS recently launched a pilot scheme equipping security staff with batons. Security officers already wear bodycams.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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