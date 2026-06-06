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Travellers can save 25 percent on train journeys with Eurostar summer sale

Travellers can save 25 percent on train journeys with Eurostar summer sale

Brookgardener / Shutterstock.com 

By
Simone Jacobs
Olivia Logan

In an attempt to entice travellers to the train tracks this summer, Eurostar has launched a sale. Until June 8, prospective passengers can book trains running between late June and late September at a significantly reduced price.

Eurostar runs summer sale until June 8

Rising fuel costs mean energy and air travel are becoming more expensive. Indeed, flying is around 400 euros more expensive than train travel for a family, and this has many residents in the Netherlands rethinking their travel plans. Eurostar has spotted an opportunity to increase passenger numbers on its trains this summer

The international rail company has launched a summer sale. Passengers who book before 12pm (CEST) on June 8, 2026, can get 25 percent off all services running between June 24 and September 23, 2026.

Eurostar’s summer sale applies to journeys between London, Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. While the Eurostar trains also stop in German cities such as Cologne, Düsseldorf, Aachen and Essen, the sale does not apply to services departing or arriving from Germany

Amsterdam-London tickets for under 50 euros

It is currently possible to find journeys between London and Amsterdam or Paris for as little as 45 euros for a standard ticket. Prospective passengers can visit the Eurostar website for more information. 

The deal only applies to adult tickets, not tickets for children or seniors. The website also lists some dates in July when it does not apply.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

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