Travellers can save 25 percent on train journeys with Eurostar summer sale

In an attempt to entice travellers to the train tracks this summer, Eurostar has launched a sale. Until June 8, prospective passengers can book trains running between late June and late September at a significantly reduced price.

Eurostar runs summer sale until June 8

Rising fuel costs mean energy and air travel are becoming more expensive. Indeed, flying is around 400 euros more expensive than train travel for a family, and this has many residents in the Netherlands rethinking their travel plans. Eurostar has spotted an opportunity to increase passenger numbers on its trains this summer.

The international rail company has launched a summer sale. Passengers who book before 12pm (CEST) on June 8, 2026, can get 25 percent off all services running between June 24 and September 23, 2026.

Eurostar’s summer sale applies to journeys between London, Paris, Lille, Brussels, Amsterdam and Rotterdam. While the Eurostar trains also stop in German cities such as Cologne, Düsseldorf, Aachen and Essen, the sale does not apply to services departing or arriving from Germany.