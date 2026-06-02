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New affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and Paris

New affordable rail route to launch between Amsterdam and Paris

© GoVolta
By Simone Jacobs

The affordable Dutch rail company GoVolta has opened ticket sales for its new route between Amsterdam and Paris, launching in December 2026. With tickets costing travellers as little as 19 euros, the train route will provide a cheaper alternative to the Eurostar. 

GoVolta launches affordable Amsterdam-Paris rail route

Earlier this year, GoVolta launched its first trains running between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg. Now, the Dutch rail company is launching another route, this time to Paris. The first train is set to hit the tracks on December 14, 2026.

Departing daily from Amsterdam Centraal just before 8am, the train will stop in Haarlem, The Hague, Rotterdam, Lage Zwaluwe, Roosendaal, Antwerp, Ghent, Arras and Longueau before arriving in Paris at around 3pm. Ghent was chosen as a stop instead of Brussels because the rail company believes there are already many connections to the Belgian capital.

Tickets for the Amsterdam-Paris train start at 19 euros

With the GoVolta train to Gare du Nord in Paris taking around seven hours, the route takes almost twice as long as the equivalent Eurostar journey, which lasts around three and a half hours. However, GoVolta tickets are a fraction of the cost. 

As of May 28, tickets for the new GoVolta route to Paris have been available online, starting from 19 euros. Tickets from France or the Netherlands to Belgium will start at 10 euros.

"Our international trains are open to everyone and affordably priced. People can travel between capital cities or discover smaller towns, and people in smaller towns and rural areas can finally access a direct and sustainable international service, from 19 euros,” GoVolta co-founder said in a press release. GoVolta is currently the only competitor providing affordable alternatives to NS and Deutsche Bahn on the Amsterdam-Berlin route.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

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