Arriva plans new international train service connecting Dutch cities with Paris
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The UK-based transport company Arriva has announced plans to run new daily train services connecting Paris with multiple Dutch cities, including Groningen, The Hague, Amersfoort, Rotterdam and Utrecht. The aim is to launch the international route in 2028.
Direct train between the Netherlands and France planned for 2028
In a news release, Arriva announced that it wants to run a new daily train connection between Amersfoort, Utrecht, North Brabant and Paris and another between The Hague, Rotterdam and Paris. Both trains would also stop in Antwerp and Brussels.
The rail company previously submitted plans to the Dutch Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) for a direct train between Groningen and Paris. Now, the plan has expanded to include more Dutch cities for a target launch in 2028. According to Arriva, the connection would “strengthen The Hague’s position as an international city of peace and justice”.
“By directly connecting the city to the international rail network via this link, The Hague becomes more accessible to international organisations, institutions, and tourists. Additionally, the stop in Brussels ensures a good connection to Brussels Airport, a key gateway to the political heart of Europe,” the company writes on its website.
Arriva plans for international train service depends on capacity
While the rail company wants the new rail connection to hit the tracks in 2028, it is still uncertain whether that will be possible. “Arriva's experience over the past few years is that the timeline for preparing a new international train service is difficult to predict.”
Because Arriva is trying to operate a train service in three countries, a capacity request must be submitted in each country, and coordination with infrastructure managers is necessary to align train timetables.
The company believes there is a “high demand for direct international train connections”, and that with increased supply international train travel can become more affordable, as is the case in countries such as Spain, Italy and France.
Indeed, GoVolta is launching an affordable train route between Amsterdam and Paris later this year and Virgin also has plans for a connection between the Netherlands, the UK and France by 2030.