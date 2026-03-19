These are the 2026 municipal election results for the major Dutch cities

Almost all the votes have been counted for the 2026 municipal elections, and local parties have seen great success across the Netherlands. GroenLinks-PvdA appears to be the most popular national party in the local elections, with 13 percent of the vote. 2026 local elections sees higher voter turnout 14,3 million residents in the Netherlands were eligible to vote in the 2026 municipal elections, including many internationals. Voter turnout for this year’s local elections was over 54 percent, higher than the 51 percent seen in the previous elections of 2022. The exit polls released after the polling stations had closed gave voters a glimpse of the results but if you want to know how things have gone for your city, you can check the results tool by NOS. Here are the results so far for the biggest Dutch cities.

Amsterdam sees GroenLinks lead With almost 18 percent of the vote, GroenLinks is the lead party in Amsterdam, winning 10 of the 45 council seats. D66 follows behind with 16 percent of the vote and eight seats. PvdA comes in third with 14 percent of the vote and seven seats. However, GroenLinks and PvdA are set to merge and will hold 17 seats in total. VVD will then become the third largest party with over 10 percent of the vote and six seats. Hart voor Den Haag largest party in The Hague One of the biggest local party victories, right-wing Hart voor Den Haag won over 30 percent of the vote and 16 seats of the total 45 seats in The Hague. D66 is the second largest party with over 25 percent of the vote and eight seats, followed by GL-PvdA with over 15 percent of the vote and seven seats. With corruption and patronage charges having kept him busy in court for years before being cleared, Richard de Mos, leader of Hart voor Den Haag was often seen as a controversial pick. The party was even excluded from the previous administration due to the case.

GL-PvdA and Leefbaar Rotterdam neck and neck in Rotterdam It’s a close race in Rotterdam with local party Leefbaar Rotterdam and GroenLinks-PvdA tied on 11 seats. It looks like GL-PvdA will take a slight lead with 22 percent of the vote and Leefbaar Rotterdam sitting at just over 20 percent. With over 10 percent of the vote, D66 will be the third largest party with five seats, followed by VVD which will also hold five seats and over 9 percent of the vote. Utrecht sees GroenLinks-PvdA on top In Utrecht, GL-PvdA remains the largest party with over 26 percent of the vote and 14 seats. D66 comes in second with 18 percent of the vote and nine seats, followed by VVD with 10 percent and five seats. CDA takes nearly 6 percent of the vote and three seats. GroenLinks-PvdA wins in Eindhoven The left-wing GL-PvdA saw more success in Eindhoven winning nearly a quarter of the vote and 13 seats. As the second largest party, CDA will hold nine seats after getting over 18 percent of the vote. D66 follows with over 13 percent of the vote and seven seats. VVD received over 8 percent of the vote and four seats.