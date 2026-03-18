Exit polls released for 2026 local elections
Polling stations across the Netherlands have closed, and the votes for the 2026 local elections are being counted. The results of the exit polls for The Hague, Doetinchem, Noardeast-Fryslân and Venlo have been released to give projections for the final results.
Ipsos I&O exit poll for Dutch municipal elections
The results of the exit polls conducted by Ipsos I&O and commissioned by NOS, started trickling in at 9pm on March 18 after the polling stations closed. These exit polls are just projections of what the final results will look like; the final votes will be counted up and released in the coming days.
The following cities were chosen for the exit poll based on size, geographical location and political leanings:
The Hague
The first exit poll released was for The Hague, revealing that local party Hart voor Den Haag is the largest party by a landslide with 33,4 percent of the votes and will likely win 17 seats. D66 is the second largest party with 15,5 percent of the votes and eight seats, and close behind is GroenLinks-PvdA with 15,2 percent of the votes and also eight seats. VVD received just 7 percent of the votes and will have three seats - significantly fewer than in the 2022 elections, when they held seven seats.
Doetinchem
Another local party has become the largest in Doetinchem. GemeenteBelangen Doetinchem (GBD) is set to win 17 percent of the votes and six seats. Not far behind is GroenLinks-PvdA, which has 16,5 percent of the votes and will also hold six seats. CDA is the third largest party in Doetinchem with 14 percent of the votes and five seats.
Noardeast-Fryslân (Noordoost-Friesland)
The Frisian National Party (FNP) is now the largest party in Noardeast-Fryslân, based on the exit poll, winning 17,9 percent of the votes and six seats. CDA is the second largest party with 16,3 percent of the votes and five seats. With 14,4 percent of the votes and five seats, Sociaal in Noardeast-Fryslân (S!N) is the third largest party.
Venlo
With 19,2 percent of the votes and eight seats, CDA has become the largest party in Venlo. GroenLinks-PvdA and EENlokaal won 15,3 and 15,1 percent of the votes, respectively, taking seven and six seats. The birthplace of party leader Geert Wilders, PVV is set to win 5,7 percent of the votes in Venlo with two seats.
2026 local election results still incoming
Other cities in the Netherlands will release their results as all the votes are counted. Residents can view the election results of their municipality on the NOS’ results tool.