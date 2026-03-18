Exit polls released for 2026 local elections

Polling stations across the Netherlands have closed, and the votes for the 2026 local elections are being counted. The results of the exit polls for The Hague, Doetinchem, Noardeast-Fryslân and Venlo have been released to give projections for the final results.

Ipsos I&O exit poll for Dutch municipal elections

The results of the exit polls conducted by Ipsos I&O and commissioned by NOS, started trickling in at 9pm on March 18 after the polling stations closed. These exit polls are just projections of what the final results will look like; the final votes will be counted up and released in the coming days.

The following cities were chosen for the exit poll based on size, geographical location and political leanings:

The Hague

The first exit poll released was for The Hague, revealing that local party Hart voor Den Haag is the largest party by a landslide with 33,4 percent of the votes and will likely win 17 seats. D66 is the second largest party with 15,5 percent of the votes and eight seats, and close behind is GroenLinks-PvdA with 15,2 percent of the votes and also eight seats. VVD received just 7 percent of the votes and will have three seats - significantly fewer than in the 2022 elections, when they held seven seats.