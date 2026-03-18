Nighttime voting sees good turnout as Dutch local elections kick off

Polling stations across the Netherlands have opened for voters to cast their ballots in the 2026 local elections. In several Dutch cities, some polling stations even opened at midnight on March 18 and have seen a good voter turnout so far.

Polling stations open for 2026 municipal elections

While most polling stations are open for the local elections from 7.30am to 9pm on March 18, some opened at 12am in an effort to attract young people to vote while enjoying a night out. This nighttime voting was a success in several Dutch cities this year.

To draw young voters in, The Hague had a debate and live music before the polling station opened to draw younger residents in. Because of this, The Hague had seen more votes cast by 1am than during the whole night in 2018. According to AD, 220 people had cast their votes at locations on the Grote Markt, significantly more than the 140 in 2018.

298 people voted late at night in Arnhem, after Mayor Ahmed Marcouch kicked off the election night with a rap. The location of polling stations also varies, from train stations to cafes.