Affordable train between Amsterdam, Berlin and Hamburg hits the tracks

The first trains from the affordable Dutch rail company GoVolta have hit the tracks. Direct trains are now running from Amsterdam to Berlin and Hamburg, providing a cheaper alternative to Deutsche Bahn but a longer journey time.

GoVolta launches direct trains between the Netherlands and Germany

On March 19, the first GoVolta train left the station in Amsterdam with the final destination of Berlin, followed by the first on the way to Hamburg on March 20. The new affordable train connections were announced in December last year.

Departing from Amsterdam Centraal at 8.34am three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, the train will stop in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim, Osnabrück and Hannover before arriving in Berlin at 3.20pm.

The second route to Hamburg will leave from Amsterdam at 8.05am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, stopping in Amersfoort, Deventer, Hengelo, Bad Bentheim and Bremen. The estimated time of arrival in Hamburg is 1.26pm.