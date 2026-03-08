Home
Lifestyle
Dutch news & articles
European Sleeper to launch Brussels-Milan night train in September

European Sleeper to launch Brussels-Milan night train in September

By
Simone Jacobs
Olivia Logan

A new European Sleeper night train travelling from Brussels to Cologne, Zurich and Milan is set to launch in September 2026. An alternative route including Amsterdam will be added in 2027.

Night train from Amsterdam to Milan delayed

Dutch-Belgian rail company European Sleeper has announced that, starting September 9, 2026, a night train route will launch between Brussels and Milan, with stops in German cities such as Aachen and Cologne, as well as Swiss cities such as Zurich and Lugano. 

Originally, the route was going to have a second starting point from Amsterdam to Milan, which would follow the same course through Germany and Switzerland before crossing into Italy. This route was set to launch in June 2026 but has been postponed until 2027. 

“Starting a separate train section to and from Amsterdam is less viable during the off-peak season. Therefore, this part of the service has been postponed to 2027,” wrote the international rail company. 

The Brussels-Milan route is also delayed and will hit the tracks three months later than planned due to extensive track work in Germany and registration setbacks in Switzerland. Tickets for the new route will go on sale on March 17.

European Sleeper expands night train services

Travellers on the Brussels-Milan route can expect to pay as little as 29,99 euros for "budget" seats, 49,99 euros for a "classic" compartment with a bed, 99,99 euros for a "comfort standard" or 129,99 euros for a "comfort plus" cabin.

Departures will leave Brussels on Monday, Thursday and Saturday evenings and arrive at Porta Garibaldi in Milan the following morning. Return trains will depart Milan on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday evenings. 

This will be the third night train route operated by the Dutch-Belgian train company. One route currently connects Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, Dresden and Prague; the second connects Paris and Berlin (adding stops in Brussels and Hamburg from July 2026).

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Olivia Logan

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for Germany at IamExpat Media. Olivia first came to Germany in 2013 to work as an Au Pair. Since studying English Literature and German in Scotland, Freiburg and Berlin she has worked as a features journalist and news editor.Read more

Related Stories

Amsterdam Centraal night train services cancelled this weekendAmsterdam Centraal night train services cancelled this weekend
Fewer trains running around Utrecht and Amsterdam from February 20Fewer trains running around Utrecht and Amsterdam from February 20
Rotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plansRotterdam-The Hague metro to run every 5 minutes under new plans
Emergency repairs to cause major train delays between Amsterdam and UtrechtEmergency repairs to cause major train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht
Trains at Amsterdam Centraal face major disruptions from February 5Trains at Amsterdam Centraal face major disruptions from February 5
Fifth day of train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht due to switch failureFifth day of train delays between Amsterdam and Utrecht due to switch failure
Eurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London routeEurostar passenger numbers rise by 18 percent on Amsterdam-London route
Twiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and BarcelonaTwiliner launches luxury night bus between Amsterdam, Zurich and Barcelona
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.