First forest bus stop in the Netherlands opens in Utrecht

A free bus service has launched in Utrecht to transport passengers to a nature reserve every Sunday, the first of its kind in the Netherlands. The idea behind the so-called “Boshalte” (forest stop) is to improve the mental health of young people by making it easier to access nature.

New Utrecht forest stop allows free travel into nature

From Sunday, June 7, young people aged 16 to 27 will be able to board the forest bus for free from Domplein in Utrecht. Passengers will be driven to Landgoed Beerschoten, a nature reserve, where they can take a relaxing stroll through greenery.

On Sundays in June, the forest bus will depart from the Boshalte on Domplein every 30 minutes. The first bus will depart at 11am and the last bus back will be at 4pm. Passengers need to reserve a spot on the bus, and choose a departure and return time.

Cultural meeting place RAUM and We The City are behind the idea for the Boshalte, with the aim being to encourage young people to get outside and connect with others and nature. According to UtrechtNews.nl, fewer young people are satisfied with their mental health, falling from 87 percent to 72 percent over the past 12 years.