How does code orange heatwave impact Dutch rail, schools & wildfire risk?
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
The highly anticipated public transport strikes may have ended, but people in the Netherlands are finding their daily routines derailed by a different, unfamiliar force. A sweeping code orange warning is now in place for an unprecedented heatwave that is shutting down classrooms, cutting train lines, and threatening the countryside with wildfires.
Heatwave forces Dutch schools to cut classroom hours
The intense summer weather is taking a heavy toll on education, forcing institutions across the country to alter their daily operations. Around 33 percent of primary schools have already adjusted their schedules to a tropical timetable (tropenrooster). This temporary setup allows children to start much earlier in the morning and head home before classrooms become unbearable.
Many older school buildings in the Netherlands are poorly equipped for extreme weather because intense heat remains a relatively new phenomenon. This infrastructure gap leads to rapidly deteriorating air quality when indoor temperatures exceed 30 degrees celsius. The primary school council (PO-Raad) warned that because so many buildings lack proper ventilation, keeping classrooms safe for children has become a near-impossible task, NOS reported.
To help residents cope with the stifling conditions outside the classroom, local municipalities are stepping in with emergency measures. Amsterdam has opened official public cooling spots in districts like Nieuw-West and Zuidoost to provide vulnerable families and residents with air-conditioned relief.
NS cuts train services on major routes due to extreme heat
Even though the nationwide public transport strikes wrapped up at 8am on Wednesday, passengers hoping for a smooth journey are out of luck once again. The national railway operator NS has slashed services on five major routes until at least Friday, hitting vital arteries that connect Schiphol Airport to major hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and Eindhoven.
In an
Track manager ProRail is facing a parallel crisis with the physical network. With temperatures climbing to between 33 and 37 degrees celsius, the sun-baked steel rails expand rapidly and risk buckling under the intense pressure. Electronic signalling systems and computer relay cabinets are also prone to overheating and shutting down.
Wildfire risk rises ahead of the hottest night in Dutch history
The extreme weather is not letting up when the sun goes down. Thursday night is forecast to shatter the 2018 record for the warmest night ever documented in the Netherlands. Temperatures at the national weather station in De Bilt are expected to remain above 24 degrees celsius until morning, according to a
This relentless sunshine has triggered a regional smog warning and caused the national precipitation deficit to spike. To combat the severe drought conditions, regional water boards are actively pumping fresh water inland. This crucial emergency measure helps stop fragile peat dikes from drying out and cracking, while also preventing the salinisation of agricultural soil.
The parched countryside has also forced authorities to act, declaring a Phase 2 wildfire alert across seven safety regions, notably including North Holland. Under these heightened restrictions, visitors to forests and heathlands must exercise extreme caution to prevent devastating fires, as the dry vegetation can ignite rapidly.
How to deal with this heat
Navigating this intense weather requires a bit of practical planning, especially as local infrastructure stretches to its limit. To stay safe and comfortable over the coming days, keep the following guidance in mind:
- Check the digital travel planner immediately before departing to catch sudden train cancellations or track disruptions.
- Carry a refillable water bottle and use the free refilling stations installed at more than 250 train stations across the country.
- Head to official municipal cooling spots, such as those opened in Amsterdam Nieuw-West and Zuidoost, if local homes or classrooms lack proper cooling.
- Stay indoors during the peak afternoon hours if you are vulnerable to poor air quality, as the intense heat has triggered a regional smog warning.
- Exercise extreme caution in forests and heathlands by avoiding open fires and disposing of cigarettes safely to reduce the risk of wildfires.
Beyond the official warnings, the best approach is simply to slow down the usual pace of daily life. Remember to check in on vulnerable neighbours, keep pets indoors during peak hours, and do not hesitate to take full advantage of shaded parks or air-conditioned public libraries until the country finally cools down.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media