How does code orange heatwave impact Dutch rail, schools & wildfire risk?

The highly anticipated public transport strikes may have ended, but people in the Netherlands are finding their daily routines derailed by a different, unfamiliar force. A sweeping code orange warning is now in place for an unprecedented heatwave that is shutting down classrooms, cutting train lines, and threatening the countryside with wildfires. Heatwave forces Dutch schools to cut classroom hours The intense summer weather is taking a heavy toll on education, forcing institutions across the country to alter their daily operations. Around 33 percent of primary schools have already adjusted their schedules to a tropical timetable (tropenrooster). This temporary setup allows children to start much earlier in the morning and head home before classrooms become unbearable. Many older school buildings in the Netherlands are poorly equipped for extreme weather because intense heat remains a relatively new phenomenon. This infrastructure gap leads to rapidly deteriorating air quality when indoor temperatures exceed 30 degrees celsius. The primary school council (PO-Raad) warned that because so many buildings lack proper ventilation, keeping classrooms safe for children has become a near-impossible task, NOS reported. To help residents cope with the stifling conditions outside the classroom, local municipalities are stepping in with emergency measures. Amsterdam has opened official public cooling spots in districts like Nieuw-West and Zuidoost to provide vulnerable families and residents with air-conditioned relief.

NS cuts train services on major routes due to extreme heat Even though the nationwide public transport strikes wrapped up at 8am on Wednesday, passengers hoping for a smooth journey are out of luck once again. The national railway operator NS has slashed services on five major routes until at least Friday, hitting vital arteries that connect Schiphol Airport to major hubs like Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht, and Eindhoven. In an official statement , NS explained that its heavy double-decker trains are uniquely vulnerable to the weather, especially since high overnight temperatures prevent the carriages from cooling down. Each six-carriage double-decker relies on just two air-conditioning units; if both fail, the train must be pulled for maintenance. The intense heat is also triggering failures in the trains' electrical traction systems and voltage converters. Track manager ProRail is facing a parallel crisis with the physical network. With temperatures climbing to between 33 and 37 degrees celsius, the sun-baked steel rails expand rapidly and risk buckling under the intense pressure. Electronic signalling systems and computer relay cabinets are also prone to overheating and shutting down. Wildfire risk rises ahead of the hottest night in Dutch history The extreme weather is not letting up when the sun goes down. Thursday night is forecast to shatter the 2018 record for the warmest night ever documented in the Netherlands. Temperatures at the national weather station in De Bilt are expected to remain above 24 degrees celsius until morning, according to a liveblog by KNMI , offering residents zero natural relief from the heat.