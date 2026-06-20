Rising number of oak processionary caterpillars cause nuisance in Dutch cities

The number of oak processionary caterpillars in the Netherlands is on the rise again. More nuisance is expected from the critters this year, so residents should be on the lookout for nests.

Peak oak processionary caterpillar season begins

This year, thanks to warmer-than-usual weather, the first oak processionary caterpillars appeared earlier than ever before, hatching from their eggs in March. Now they have entered their fourth larval stage, where each caterpillar develops about 700.000 stinging hairs, which can cause health issues in both pets and humans.

Their numbers were higher last year than in previous years, and are expected to increase even more this year. At the end of October 2025, a threefold increase in the number of oak processionary moths was measured, reports Nature Today, giving us an indication of what to expect for this season.

The number of nests counted so far also indicates a population surge. Not only are there many nests high up in trees where moths lay eggs, but lower down on tree trunks as well.