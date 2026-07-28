36C temperatures to heat the Netherlands as hot summer weather returns
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After some rainy cool weather over the past weekend, it’s going to heat up again in the Netherlands this week. Temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees celsius by Wednesday, July 29.
Hot summer weather returns to the Netherlands
The Netherlands finally got some rain over the weekend with cooler temperatures, but that will soon end this week as hot summer weather makes a comeback. On Tuesday, there will be plenty of sunshine and the day will quickly become warm with the mercury rising to around 25 degrees celsius by midday.
In the east, centre and south of the Netherlands, temperatures could even reach 30 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will remain high, not dropping below 20 degrees - together with high humidity, the night is likely to feel stuffy.
However, Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures hitting highs of 34 to 36 degrees in the south and the east, reports Weeronline. Hot temperatures will continue into Thursday, ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.
Chance of rain showers over the weekend
Due to a change in wind direction, it will likely be less warm on Friday. Highs of 21 degrees are expected near the coast, while the east and southeast can look forward to temperatures of up to 28 degrees. Some cloud cover and local showers can not be ruled out.
Saturday will see similar temperatures, but the chance of rain is higher. The days that follow could see more high temperatures, especially in the southeastern regions, but this could also mean heavy rain showers.
Despite the little rain that the country has seen recently, the Netherlands is still in a drought. Earlier this month, the water situation was scaled up to level 2, which means that the Netherlands is experiencing an actual water shortage. Residents have been urged to use drinking water consciously and sparingly.
Staying cool during hot weather
During the June heatwave, more than 900 excess deaths were recorded, with extreme heat playing a role. Therefore, it is important to stay cool.
Some tips include making sure to drink enough water and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest hours of the day. Airing out your home during cooler periods can also help. Sun protection is also very important to prevent overheating and skin damage.