36C temperatures to heat the Netherlands as hot summer weather returns

After some rainy cool weather over the past weekend, it’s going to heat up again in the Netherlands this week. Temperatures are expected to reach 36 degrees celsius by Wednesday, July 29.

Hot summer weather returns to the Netherlands

The Netherlands finally got some rain over the weekend with cooler temperatures, but that will soon end this week as hot summer weather makes a comeback. On Tuesday, there will be plenty of sunshine and the day will quickly become warm with the mercury rising to around 25 degrees celsius by midday.

In the east, centre and south of the Netherlands, temperatures could even reach 30 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will remain high, not dropping below 20 degrees - together with high humidity, the night is likely to feel stuffy.

However, Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures hitting highs of 34 to 36 degrees in the south and the east, reports Weeronline. Hot temperatures will continue into Thursday, ranging from 30 to 35 degrees.