Summer frost measured in mid-July for first time in the Netherlands

Ground frost was measured in the Netherlands early on Tuesday, July 21. Summer frost is already a rare event, but this has never before occurred in the middle of July.

Twente sees ground frost in middle of summer

At around 5.30am on Tuesday, July 21, ground frost with a low temperature of -0,1 degrees celsius was measured at a height of 10 centimetres in Twente, reports Weeronline. Up until now, frost had never been recorded in the Netherlands between July 20 and August 21.

Summer frost showing up in July is very rare. Indeed, since measurements began in 1971, July frost has only been recorded nine times, the coldest of which was on July 4, 2019, when temps dropped to -1,6 degrees.

In that same month, the Netherlands also saw the highest temperature ever recorded just three weeks later on July 25, 2019. According to NOS, the hot summer day saw the mercury shoot up to 40,7 degrees in Gilze-Rijen.